5 Things To Do in the Sauk Valley: PRIDE, Bellson, Juneteenth and fathers

It’s a week to celebrate heritage and legacy, as well as, the cultural and community identity of our neighbors. More to the point — music is a big part of many of these gatherings. Someone lay down a drum beat and let’s dance! Here’s 5 Things To Do in the Sauk Valley this week.
1 Celebrate freedom. Juneteenth observances — recognizing the liberation of slaves in Texas in 1865 and uplifting African American culture — will be Saturday and Sunday at Grandon Civic Center on Fourth Street in Sterling. The Diversity Committee of the Sauk Valley, the YWCA Sauk Valley and the Church Women United will be providing live entertainment and vendors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Then 10 a.m. Sunday, there will be a worship service.
2 Celebrate acceptance. Dixon will have its first Pride Festival 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday along West First Street. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for those 12 and younger. Invisible Cartoon will perform at 6:30 and Naysha Lopez, drag performer from RuPaul’s Drag Race is the headliner for the 9:30 show. There will also be a drag show at 4 p.m. More than 50 vendors are expected at the celebration for people who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, nonbinary and queer.
3 Celebrate percussion. The legacy of Rock Falls’ favorite son, band leader and jazz drummer extraordinaire Louie Bellson will be celebrated Saturday. The Bellson Music Fest opens with a noon seminar at McCormick Event Center. Then the show moves to RB&W Park. Organizer Josh Duffee and his orchestra performs at 2 p.m. The Joel Paterson Trio takes the stage at 4, Pipi Ardennia and Daniel Leahy are on at 6 and the Rock River Jazz Band will play at 8.
4 Celebrate fathers. While a tie or a shirt with a slogan are great gifts for dear old dad, there’s nothing like watching motorcycles climb up the big hill at Rock River Riders Motorcycle Club, which is on 6719 West Pines Road in Oregon. Gates open at 9 a.m. and the hill climbs start at 11. It’s $15 to get in, $25 to compete in one of the many classes. Attendees and participants are invited to arrive the day before and camp overnight.
5 Celebrate fathers, Part II. Don’t ask dear old dad to cook. The Dixon Rural Fire District will hold its fifth Father’s Day Breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. on Sunday at the fire station, 1020 Palmyra St., Dixon. They’re serving up pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs and a beverage. Donations accepted.
