Schools: Sterling looks at early dismissal for teacher collaboration, Rock Falls will vote on teacher contract

STERLING — Sterling Public Schools may let students out an hour early one day each week — part of a broader effort to permit groups of teachers to confer and devise solutions on immediate student needs.

These groups, often teachers in the same grade range or academic discipline, are known as professional learning communities, or PLCs.

Because PLCs are proven in improving teacher efficacy and providing clarity of instruction, the administration is looking at them as a pathway “to maximize growth of our students.”

“We feel PLCs are definitely needed,” Matt Birdsley, director of curriculum and instruction, said during a May presentation to the board of education.

The need reaches back to fall 2018 when Washington, Lincoln and Challand schools were marked “targeted for improvement,” according to a review by the Every Student Succeeds Act.

But the effort has picked up steam in recent months, especially with the availability of more sophisticated means of evaluating students with assessments that identify when extra emphasis is needed in math and reading.

The board will consider the administration’s recommendation to form PLCs and use that hour to collaborate and act on the ever-deepening array of data that reflects student performance in the classrooms.

It is one of several matters the board of education will consider voting on during its regular meeting, which will be 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Sterling High School library.

The district went to an early dismissal in April to test various ways PLCs might be configured and to examine their effect on the schedules for staffing, parents, buses and after-school care.

In May, Birdsley returned to the board and shared those results.

There were attempts in the piloting program to schedule PLCs during the course of the school day. But these attempts to create “flex time” revealed problems; the least of which required staff members to supervise classrooms while teachers met. Non-instructional staff felt those assignments exceeded their responsibilities and qualifications.

After the piloting process, Birdsley said Option 1B seemed to be the preferred approach. Specifically, students are dismissed an hour early once per week and that time is dedicated to PLC work.

Birdsley said the activities in a PLC meeting are spelled out. Teachers will review and share best instructional practices from the classroom. They will review the data on individual students, reflect on what it says and develop a plan with that evidence in mind. In any PLC meeting, it will be important to identify which students did and did not make expected learning gains and address them.

“The onus is on us to be justifiable,” Birdsley said in response to a question from the board on how PLCs should be evaluated.

Also part of the recommendation, the district will designate three half-days on the schedule for school improvement.

During May’s meeting, Superintendent Tad Everett said that once the board makes a decision, it would fall to him and the administration to meet with parents and teachers to determine which day works best. While early dismissal can cause inconveniences, the potential gains from having PLCs as a means of addressing the needs of individual students within a given week outweigh that, he said.

“As I sit in this chair, we have one customer,” he said, meaning students. “Everyone else is a stakeholder.”

The board also will vote on a revised recommendation that would establish a pilot program at Challand Middle School so that eighth-grade students with good academic standing might, with parental permission, be able to leave campus during the established open advisory period.

Rock Falls High School

The Rock Falls High School board of education will convene slightly earlier than normal, with an executive session at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday at Room 137.

The agenda lists the anticipated actions needing board approval arising from the executive session.

They are:

Approval of 2022-23 teachers’ collective bargaining agreement; approval of non-certified employee salary increase; approval of contracts for the superintendent, principal and assistant principal; approval of an intergovernmental agreement with the city for a school resource office program and approval of resignation of business teacher Alex Leaf.

The administration will also provide an update on the work being done on buildings and grounds, summer school and a review of activities from the past school year.