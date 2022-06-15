Business Update: Sterling beauty store wants to help those facing hair loss

STERLING – Elevated Beauty Supply is open at Northland Mall. Weaving fashion and hair, the store sells a variety of beauty and hair-related products.
Customers can expect to find weaves and wigs, both human and synthetic, a variety of braids, clip-on ponytails, and hair care products for men and women. Carr carries a full makeup line, clothes, fashion accessories, and personal grooming supplies.
“This has always been my passion. It is a dream come true for me,” said Carr. “I love making people feel good. Its always been a spiritual experience for me. When someone comes in, you can change how they feel about themselves and make them feel better. That is what drives me.”
Carr hopes to open a dialogue around hair loss and be a resource for women who have lost their hair to diseases, such as cancer or alopecia.
“There are so many stigmas and stereotypes about who can wear wigs and things, and they are really for everyone,” says Carr.
Elevated Beauty Supply is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
