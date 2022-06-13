Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed May 30 to June 3

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Charles M. and Maxine E. Gaumer Living Trust to Ruffit Park LLC, 24832 Rock Falls Road, Rock Falls, $440,000.

⋅ John Currier Hixon and Skip Dettman to Noah Lenert, 909 W. Third St., Sterling, $73,000.

⋅ Art and Marge Wetzell Farms LLC to Scott D. and Miranda P. Wetzell, two parcels on Luther Road, Tampico, $1,738,500.

⋅ Linda M. Greenwood to Ashley Letcher, 202 W. Seventh Ave., Lyndon, $67,500.

⋅ Matthew and Vanessa I. Kolve to Scott T. and Aida Baker, 614 W. 10th St., Sterling, $85,000.

⋅ Niloufar Rouhanizadeh and Arasah Golzarsaravi to Matthew J. Downie and Sarah E. Diemer, 1512 First Ave., Sterling, $270,000.

⋅ Ronnie L. and Evelyn L. Henson to Adnan Akiti, 204 W. Sixth St., Sterling, $45,000.

⋅ Mitch D. and Nicole M. Vanzuiden to Randy John Spoden, 601 Main St., Albany, $105,000.

⋅ Bruce Brownell to Tara Jackley, 1209 Johnson Ave., Sterling, $58,500.

⋅ Zak and Emmalea Bittner to Wayne Abell, 1001 Arland St., Rock Falls, $160,000.

⋅ Clarence S. Porter and Mary E. Lindstrom to Nicholas P. and Courtney L. Taylor, 11159 Crosby Road, Morrison, $145,000.

⋅ Sally E. Oudekerk, now Terry, to Michaelene S. Banks, 203 High St., Morrison, $65,000.

⋅ Kevin E. Heller to Michael B. Smith, 1706 Reno Road, Sterling, $205,000.

⋅ Gerald and Diane Williamson to Matthew J. Wagenecht, 28121 Woodside Drive, Rock Falls, $140,000.

⋅ William W. and Jeanette L. Stickel to Douglas M. and Jessica R. Devers, 1009 Charles St., Rock Falls, $0.

⋅ Elise M. Steeg to Renee M. and Milton G. Steeg, 4387 Ward Road, Fulton, $0.

⋅ Arlene M. Burkholder, formerly Smith, to Ken Kophamer LLC, 615 W. Wall St., Morrison, $39,000.

⋅ Karen M. Harris and Amy S. Dewey to Mark E. and Sheila R. Fisher, 1503 Third Ave., Sterling, $140,000.

⋅ Maurice D. and Debra M. Brown to William J. Wiersema, 1409 14th Ave., Fulton, $90,000.

⋅ Beth Heusinkveld to David A. Olsen, 1126 15th Ave., Fulton, $90,000.

⋅ Marcia, Jonathon and Payden Comer to Ellen V. Cook and Amanda Wolf, 26644 Avers Road, Sterling, $142,000.

⋅ Debra J. Cline to Christopher and Ashley Frey, 1808 New High St., Rock Falls, $170,000.

⋅ Serrell E. Bell to Susan Ann Houck, 801 Second Ave., Sterling, $130,000.

⋅ Dakota Hagerman Properties to Wallin Holdings, three parcels on West 15th Street, Rock Falls, $115,000.

⋅ Eastern Iowa Propane LTD to River Valley Cooperative, one parcel on Lincoln Street, Fulton, $78,000.

⋅ Richard E. Maronde III to Anthony J. Kulm, 16709 Lomax Road, Prophetstown, $125,000.

⋅ Sheila R. Fisher to Timothy G. Hood Jr., 18474 Holly Road, Morrison, $240,000.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ John Anzelmo to Donald Peppers, 708 Fifth Ave., Rock Falls, $0.

⋅ Richard and Nedean A. Chavez Trust to Albany Farms LLC, 9955 Meredosia Road, Albany, $3,000.

⋅ Roy D. Clay to Daniel J. Berkeley, 1908 13th Ave., Rock Falls, $3,500.

⋅ Maria Reyna to Elizabeth Gwen Romo, 1108 W. 20th St., Rock Falls, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Larry G. and Mary R. McCormick Living Trust to Christopher Plachno and Larissa J. Dale, 1100 E. 36th St., Sterling, $14,000.

⋅ Gerald K. and Monica J. Anderson to Casey L. and Jennifer A. Hires, 209 Johnson St., Morrison, $150,000.

⋅ Vincent W. and Carla J. Bush Living Trust to Derek W. Bush, 17694 Malvern Road, Morrison, $170,000.

⋅ Jane E. Apple Trust, Christan A. Schrader and Charles E. Apple, trustees, to Mark D. and Traci L. Heusinkveld, 13980 Damen Road, Morrison, $340,000.

Executors deed

⋅ Francis D. Bushman Estate to Midnight Hour Development, 1701 Ave. L., Sterling, $20,000.

Deeds

⋅ Brent and Andrea Sisson to Sterling Federal Bank, 300 Fifth Ave., Rock Falls, $47,500.

⋅ Gary R. Eno Living Trust to Barry M. and Lisa A. Skaaland, one parcel on Waller Road, Fulton, $39,000.

⋅ Whiteside County sherrif and Stella Fortney to NRPL Trust 20191, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, trustee, 707 W. Ninth St., Sterling, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Eric Pratt to Jeremy E. and Jodi L. Sandlin, 1120 W. Sixth St., Dixon, $65,000.

⋅ Stanley R. and Delyle E. Pfoutz to Galen and M. Kathleen Malick, 326 S. Walnut St., Franklin Grove, $0.

⋅ Bethany G. Grobe to Terra L. Crowder, 1717 W. Second St., Dixon, $126,500.

⋅ Matthew D. Coffey Jr. to Daniel T. and Michelle M. Newman, 1113 River Oaks Drive, Dixon, $165,000.

⋅ Tanner M. Ingles to Mitchael R. and Katie J. Dunphy, 402 W. Santee St., Sublette, $198,000.

⋅ Kurt and Cecelia Mika to Martina Herrera and Abelignacio Sanchez, block 1, lot 99, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $15,000.

⋅ Michael and Sandra Sweeney to Javier Q., Alicia and Laura Murillo, block 9, lot 191, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $15,000.

⋅ Harold G. and Harriet E. Rust to Slave and Slavica Andreeva, block 29, lot 119, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $35,000.

⋅ Richard J. and Phyllis J. Flowers to Eric W. and Karen E. Miner, block 2, lot 270, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $14,200.

⋅ Dawn Cohen to Ferenc and Melinda Eniko Tapaszto, block 21, lot 6, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $9,000.

⋅ Joe and Kathy Green to John William Brown, block 7, lot 109, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

⋅ Steven and Sandra Conner to Fadil and Flamure Rushiti, one parcel in Franklin Grove Township, $25,100.

⋅ Andrew and Melissa Schott to Edward A. and Mcaley R. Deets, 1805 Valleyridge Lane, Dixon, $0.

⋅ Lori and James Fatz to Jubilee Evangelical Ministries, 820 Union Road, Harmon, $0.

⋅ Hvarre Holdings LLC to Marsha L. Malburg, 1531 Eadens Place, Dixon, $150,000.

⋅ Christopher S. and Teresa R. Fleming to David Gillfillan, 512 Karen Court, Dixon, $349,000.

⋅ John B. and Dawn K. Dillon to Mound Hill Party Ranch LLC, 1550 Mound Hill Road, Sterling, $0.

⋅ White Oak Estates Inc. to Matthew M. Marrandino, one parcel in Dixon Township, $11,700.

⋅ Richard P. and Julie L. Miller to Gary and Susan Kopacz, 361 Meadow Trace, Dixon, $370,000.

⋅ Fieldstone LTD to Gary and Susan Kopacz, 444 Three Oaks Circle, Dixon, $7,500.

⋅ BRB Enterprises LLC to Hvarre Holdings LLC, 1701, 1703, 1705 and 1707 W. River St., Dixon, $0.

Quit claim deed

⋅ Carolyn L. Gunnon to Gregory R. Pettenger, 214 Willett Ave., Dixon, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Larry G. and Mary R. McCormick Living Trust, Larry G. McCormick, trustee, to Derek and Emily Richardson, 1644 and 1646 Brandywine Lane, Dixon, $7,500.

⋅ Brenda Rayford 2003 Living Trust, Brenda Rayford, trustee, to Jorge Luis Echevarria, block 26, lots 176 and 177, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $22,500.

⋅ Trust No. 6555, Chicago Title Land Trust Co. successor trustee, and Jeffrey Pfeiffer to Jeffrey A. and Laura B. Pfeiffer, 2313 W. Pipeline Road, Brooklyn, $395,975.

Executors deed

⋅ Emily J. Morgan and Gail D. and Laverne R. Thompson Jr. to Emily J. Morgan and Gail D. Thompson, 962 state Route 251, Compton, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty Deeds

⋅ T and R Property Management II LLC and Tommy Romando to John C. Haulotte, 9298 N. Mulberry Road, Leaf River, $140,000.

⋅ Marsha L. Malburg to Jesse M. Powell and Rick L. Grobe, 504 N. Franklin Ave., Polo, $60,000.

⋅ DCP Properties LLC to Jill A. Hall Declaration Trust, Jill A. Hall, trustee, 2371 McGregor Road, Byron, $3,550,293.

⋅ Steven J. Sheaffer to Steven J. and Jennifer E. Sheaffer, one parcel in Woosung Township, $0.

⋅ The late Donald W. Pumfrey by heirs to Tanya L. Pumfrey, 119 S. German Church Road, Oregon, $79,000.

⋅ Larry K. Wilson to Ronnie Gallagher, six parcels in Mt. Morris Township, $175,000.

⋅ Katlin S. McCawley and Clinton R. Shuler to Jesse F. Davis, 207 S. Fourth Ave., Forreston, $107,000

Quit claim deeds

⋅ Ronald K. and Lori J. Whitson to Kyle J. and Jessica A.P. Whitson, 7264 S. Rock Nation Road, Dixon, $0.

⋅ Edward M. Ritter to Edward M. Ritter Revocable Living Trust, Edward M. Ritter, trustee, 422 Lincoln Highway, Rochelle, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Larry Dean and Judy Ann Sharp Revocable Declaration Trust, Larry Dean and Judy Ann Sharp, trustees, to Benjamin and Jessica L. Morris, 6437 S. Brooklyn Road, Rochelle, $125,000.

⋅ James Willard Trust, James Arends Willard, trustee, to Adam R. Metz, 226 W. Roosevelt St., Stillman Valley, $86,000.

⋅ Larry G. Adleman Trust, Jeffrey J. Plummer, trustee, to Matthew R. Vilmin, 5130 E. Preston Wood Court, Stillman Valley, $221,000.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office