Your guide to open-air and farmer’s markets in Sauk Valley

Looking for homemade goods and fresh fruits and vegetables? There are plenty of opportunities bring that into your own kitchen.

Here is roundup of the markets operating this summer across the Sauk Valley.

Twin City Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, year-round indoors and out; 106 Avenue A in Sterling, 815-626-8610, twincitycarmersmarket.com and Facebook.

Food truck Fridays, RB&W Par, 201 E. Second St., Rock Falls, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. June 10, July 8, Aug. 12

Dixon Park District Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to noon Wednesdays through Oct. 26 and 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Oct. 29, Haymarket Square, 513 W. Second St., Dixon.

Dixon City Market, 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, June 1 to Aug. 31, Heritage Crossing, Dixon.

Rock Falls Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday and Saturday, 400 W Second St., Rock Falls, through October.

Pop-Up Markets, 5 p.m., second and fourth Thursday, Dale Park, Sterling.

Mount Carroll Farmer’s Market, 8 a.m. to noon, each Saturday through Oct. 29.

BASIC Market, 514 13th Ave., Fulton, 9 a.m. to noon, Saturdays through October.

Chana Route 64 Auction Barn Inc. auction, 10 a.m. (first and third) Sunday; flea market, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (second and fourth) Saturday and Sunday at 620 S. Stone Hill Road. Find Chana Auction Barn on Facebook or call 815-830-3898 for more information. Contact Market Manager Robin at 815-973-0728 for details.



