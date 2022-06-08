Business Update: Pro Strength Muscle Therapy to join Westwood Wellness Annex in Sterling

STERLING — Expansions at Westwood Fitness and Sports Center, 1900 Westwood Drive, are nearing completion and are on track to finish in November. The Westwood Wellness Annex has multiple suites that will house various therapeutic equipment and services, including compression therapy, infrared saunas, cryo chambers, and massage.
Certified massage therapist Dana Dietz and her service, Pro Strength Muscle Therapy, will be joining the annex. This follows Robert H. Walsh, who began offering his chiropractic services at the annex earlier this year.
Dietz is a certified personal trainer specializing in nutrition coaching and corrective exercise. She combines her knowledge of the human body with various massage techniques: medical, deep tissue, and even cupping to provide pain relief, aid recovery, and treat the root cause of the problem.
“Her background as a personal trainer, helping people with muscle imbalances and recovery, I think her knowledge of those things complement her services,” Wellness Center Manager Mary Cancini said. “She can help ease a tight muscle with massage and then suggest an exercise that will help.”
Pro Strength Muscle Therapy plans to open July 6. Email Dietz at prostrengthmuscletherapy@gmail.com for more information.
