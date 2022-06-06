Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed May 20-27

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Dawn R. Lyerla, also James, to Mark E. Rubright, 205 W. South St., Morrison, $93,000.

⋅ Cody J. Southern to Isaiah M. Venema, 418 E. Wall St., Morrison, $119,000.

⋅ Nicole Kunau to Mike Brokaw, 204 Baker St., Fulton, $185,000.

⋅ Jared L. Barsema to Joshua Ballard, 1021 13th Ave., Fulton, $117,000.

⋅ Carolyn R. Lamp Trust, Brenda K. McNay, Joanne E. McConohy and Brian R. and William T. Lamp, trustees, to William T. and Brent A. Lamp, three parcels on Albany Road, Erie, $753,000.

⋅ William E. and Judith K. Abell to Marvella Marcella and John Henry Cumby III, 6463 Tampico Road, Tampico, $160,000.

⋅ Nancy K. and David J. Weber Trust to Alice Evangeline Brenden, 624 E. Lincolnway Road, Morrison, $160,000.

⋅ Midland States Bank to Brookwood Capital Partners, 2900 E. Lincolnway, Sterling, $27,500.

⋅ RIP LLC to Shawn and Sara Johnson, two parcels on Quinn Road, Sterling, $15,000.

⋅ Dale R. and Carol A. Armstrong to Gerald and Dianne Williamson, 111 E. 15th St., Sterling, $197,000.

⋅ Christopher Thomas and Ashley Frey to Jordan W. Crow, 2003 Canal St., Rock Falls, $92,000.

⋅ Brennan Schofield to Hugo A. Luna Tavira, 700 First Ave., Rock Falls, $87,500.

⋅ John M. and Patricia L. Lane to Chico Alexis V. Alejo and Jobelle D. Gamboa, 1206 Mineral Springs Road, Sterling, $318,000.

⋅ Wendy Kitsmiller Estate to Jullian Horton, 510 E. Seventh St., Sterling, $35,000.

⋅ Lawrance R. and Laureen Ohares to Marlene F. Keisel Trust, Marlene F. Keisel Jackson, trustee, 205 Pheasant Ridge Drive, Albany, $216,000.

⋅ Marsha A. Geerts to Andrew and Pamela J. Pfister, 202 Ash Ave., Morrison, $119,500.

⋅ Martin Brennan Stern Jr. and Alexandra Denise Doran to Kalie Conklen, 310 W. Ninth St., Sterling, $133,000.

⋅ Leanne J. Blase to Amy S. Dewey, 503 W. 11th St., Rock Falls, $180,000.

⋅ Rod E. and Sarah M. Kuepker to Dustin R. and Jodi A. Thompson, 511 E. Fifth St., Rock Falls, $35,000.

⋅ Terry Wolf Construction Inc. to Peggy J. Mykisen, one parcel on North Ridge Drive, Rock Falls, $15,000.

⋅ Robert L. Enlow to Ricardo Montanez, 304 16th Ave., Sterling, $35,000.

⋅ Payton and Regan Shipp to Thomas Kamp, 112 Carolee Lane, Morrison, $178,000.

⋅ Jerrold E. Davis to Thomas Shambaugh, 13752 Garden Plain Road, Morrison, $12,500.

⋅ Nicholas P. and Courtney L. Taylor to Damion B. Thompson, 108 W. Railroad St., Prophetstown, $70,000.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ Shannon Miller to Troy Insley, 2606 Kauffman St., Rock Falls, $10,000.

⋅ Donna M. Brooks to Marsha A. Geerts, 202 Ash Ave., Morrison, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Lelia D. Gibson Trust and Lelia D. and Darryl R. Gibson to Scott C. and Richard R. Meier, 386 Perkins Road, Prophetstown, $15,000.

⋅ Beulahmae Revocable Trust, Beulahmae Taylor, trustee to Christopher R. Dravis and Ross D. Thuente, 30849 Thome Road, Rock Falls, $70,000.

Executors deeds

⋅ Charlene Nysather Estate to Patch Properties LLC, 809 E. Second St., Sterling, $38,000.

⋅ Ida Mary Adams Estate to Joseph Michael and Amber M. Adams, one parcel on Coleta Road, Tampico, $140,000.

⋅ Charles W. Adams Estate to Joseph Michael and Amber M. Adams, one parcel on Coleta Road, Tampico, $140,000.

Deed

⋅ Linda L. Pasvogel to Jacobi L. Winters, two parcels in Newton Township, $10.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Nickolas J. Wright to Ellen A. Weinzierl, 1809 W. Fourth St., Dixon, $69,000.

⋅ Yam Holdings LLC to SVG LLC, 511 Willett Ave., Dixon, $135,000.

⋅ Bette M. Montgomery to Androniki Ganczewski, 261 W. Hardanger Gate, Lee, $103,500.

⋅ Thomas G. and Rachael M. Gehlbach to Nathan D. and Kelsey E. Robbins, 1811 Hickory Lane, Dixon, $459,000.

⋅ Tracy L. Bautista and Troy L. and Todd L. Gruchalski to Gordon E. and Tonya Schaefer, 1451 Riverview Road, Amboy, $230,000.

⋅ Dan A. and Audrey R. Trudeau to Christopher J. and Sydney D. Ravel, 1879 Wildcat Court, Dixon, $375,000.

⋅ Patrick M. and Bonnie A. Bishop to Anthony D. and Katie M. Siebert, 891 Cedar Court, Dixon, $346,000.

⋅ Jack E. and Kathy Stout to Thomas Yip Pinkham, 1784 Mound Hill Road, Sterling, $116,000.

⋅ David A. and Nancy J. Peat to Charles and Denise Flagg, 242 Wabansi Trail, Paw Paw, $248,600.

⋅ Douglas J. Johnson to Alyssa and Jason Hemmer, 1876, 1878 and 1880 Wildcat Court, Dixon, $25,000.

⋅ Jake M. Collins to Joshua Vancil, 613 First Ave., Dixon, $155,000.

⋅ Mary and Richard Nickell to Karen S. and Emmett G. Leach, block 4, lot 24, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $15,000.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ David Jacobson to Sandra Gonzalez, block 6, lot 193, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $13,000.

⋅ Sarah Hobart to Theresa Raymond, block 12, lot 14, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $7,000.

⋅ John Simmons to Sarah Hobart, block 12, lot 14, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

⋅ Mario R. DeLeon to Petra Rivas and Luis A. Saenz Tarin, block 29, lot 303, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

⋅ Candy Jonsson to Bob Nolte, 536 Cherry St., Compton, $1,000.

⋅ Kristina L. Bass to Robert M. Bass, 345 Hillside Drive, Franklin Grove, $34,000.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Robert W. and Mary Kathryn Sondgeroth Trust No. 1, John R. Sondgeroth, trustee, to Rosemary Cashner, one parcel of farmland in Sublette Township, $0.

⋅ Dorothy A. Murphy Revocable Living Trust, Dorothy A. Murphy, trustee, to Tomasz M. and Olga U. Ziomka, block 3. lot 120, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $12,000.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Michael Glavac to Bonnie J. Moore, 1133 N. Seventh St., Unit 704, Rochelle, $100,000.

⋅ Stacia N. Hamill to Bradley A. Goodwin and Kimberly R. Williams, 602 N. Fifth St., Oregon, $130,000.

⋅ Joanne M. Peters to BRKSTN LLC, 30 Tilton Manor Drive, Rochelle, $70,000.

⋅ Curt and Daniel Nelson to Brennan Schofield, 406 S. Congress Ave., Polo, $155,000.

⋅ William J. and Samantha M. Taylor to Tracy M. and Sandra E. Haley, 5985 N. Marrill Road, Stillman Valley, $170,000.

⋅ Michael Hildreth to Edward Dean Ritchie, 108 W. Allen St., Holcomb, $45,500.

⋅ Victoria L. Smith, also Wren, to Warren D. Wren, 203 N. 11th St., Rochelle, $50,000.

⋅ Ronald E. Sondgeroth to Kyle K. Putzstuck and Amber L. Klouse, 9261 E. Oak Ridge Drive, Rochelle, $307,500.

⋅ Teresa A. Kuehl to Kimberly M. Vanderpal, 311 Lake Lida Lane, Byron, $237,000.

⋅ Trent J. and Jessica T. Snodgrass to Sean L. Gould, 850 N. Fieldcrest Drive, Byron, $204,000.

⋅ Eric S. and Kathleen J. Moutray to Alfredo and Maria Delia Lopez, 332 Lake Lida Lane, Rochelle, $246,500.

⋅ John D., Thomas E and Peter J. Orner to Jesus Jimenez and Diana Laura Jimenez Cabrera, 6687 S. Chana Road, Dixon, $61,000.

⋅ Debra Lynn Ritchie to Robert Borgen, 1380 S. Lowell Park Road, Oregon, $20,000.

⋅ Jacqueline M. Acton to Jacob and Stephanie Paige Benner, 7783 N. Winding Oak Lane, Byron, $320,000.

⋅ Lyndon G. and Andrea E. Leisher to Pedro and Patricia Belmonte, 303 Lake Lida Lane, Rochelle, $244,900.

⋅ Rocky D. and April D. Rivers to Daniel and Leslie Mann, 281 Parkview Drive, Oregon, $225,000.

⋅ Progressive Park Rochelle LLC to 1600 Ritchie Court II LLC, one parcel in Dement Township, Rochelle, $1,997,200.

⋅ Lake Louise RV Resort LLC to Lake Louise Property Owners LLC, 8840 N. state Route 2, Byron, $2,746,154.

⋅ William E., Mary J., and Julie D. Marek to James L. Lowry, one parcel in Pine Creek Township, $113,000.

⋅ Vickie L. Harriett to Gregory D. and Julie C. Reckamp, 5667 Poplar Drive, Oregon, $17,500.

⋅ Lucas and Ashley A. Bybee, also Carroll, to Sidnehy L. Chaney and Tyler J. Carow, 403 N. Hannah Ave., Mt. Morris, $135,000.

⋅ Jay and Wendy Morris to Brett M. and Lynn F. Morris, 409 Second Ave., Forreston, $61,940.

⋅ Daren S. and Tonya J. Poppen to Tyler A. Holder, 4946 E Ashelford Drive, Byron, $155,000.

⋅ Ronald and Julie Creager to Huseman LLC Seven Series, 320 N. Seventh St., Rochelle, $240,000.

Quit claim deed

⋅ Carolyn J. Hackbarth to Diane R. Palmer and Duane O. Hackbarth, 403 S. Mckendrie St., Mt. Morris, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Eugene H. and Shirley R. Smith Revocable Trust, Eugene H. and Shirley R. Smith, trustees, to Erik J. and Meredith A. Sloan, 2952 E. Mill Road, Byron, $399,900.

⋅ Joyce Ann Schafer Trust, Joyce Ann Schafer, trustee, to Edgar Mascorro Galvan, 1133 N. Seventh St., Unit 808, Rochelle, $80,500.

⋅ John A. and Ann K. Orner Private Trust, John A. and Ann K. Orner, trustees, to Jesus Jimenez and Diana Laura Jimenez Cabrera, 6687 S. Chana Road, Ashton, $61,000.

⋅ Barnes Trust, Gerald O. Barnes, trustee, to Sydney Barnes and Richard Matsko, 110 S. Peru St., Byron, $137,500.

⋅ Valdene Snodgrass Trust, Douglas Fitzgerald, trustee, to Kade D. Oltmanns, 7412 N. state Route 2, Byron, $279,000.

Executors deed

⋅ The late Richard M. and Richard A. Short by executor and Estate of Richard M. and Richard A. Short to Jennifer A. Rager, 508 W. Lincoln St., Mt. Morris, $97,000.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office