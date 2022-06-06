June 05, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles
News

College achievements for students from Sauk Valley

By Shaw Local News Network

Sauk Valley Academic Honors

Academic excellence from Sauk Valley-area students at colleges and universities

Spartanburg Methodist College

May 7 commencement

Dixon: Kyle Thomas Crawford, Associate of Arts

Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville

Spring 2022 Dean’s List

Dixon: Madeline Gusse, Gabrielle Kitzman, Madison Seggebruch

Byron: Morgan Jackson

Davis Junction: Faith Chavers, Jacob Fitzsimmons

Oregon: Emma Johnson

Monmouth College

May 15 commencement

Dixon: Kailey Woolard, communication and public relations

Creighton University

May commencement

Dixon: Eli Blaney, Bachelor of Science, Spirit of Creighton Award winner, summa cum laude

University of Minnesota-Crookston

Spring 2022 commencement

Rochelle: Joann Ramaker, Bachelor of Science, applied studies

University of Dubuque

Spring 2022 commencement

Erie: Lexus Georgean, Bachelor of Science, cum laude

Mount Carroll: Olivia Burton, Bachelor of Science, cum laude

Rock Falls: Dacotah Lowrance, Bachelor of Business Administration, cum laude

Tiskilwa: Katelyn McComber, Bachelor of Science, cum laude

University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

Spring 2022 Dean’s List

Rock Falls: Michael Berentes

Amboy: Samantha Ewens

Dixon: Logan Griswold, Abby Guthrie, Aidan Johnson, Andrew Lohse

Polo: Lauren Strauss

Oregon: Evan Vache

Erie: Tyler Holldorf

Lanark: Naomi Mullen, Emma Norton

Western Illinois University

Spring 2022 graduation

Savanna: Jenna N. McGinnis, Bachelor of Science in education, elementary education

Thomson: Robyn L. Eib, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Arts, anthropology

Dixon: Caitlin Anne Hoy, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science, law enforcement and justice administration

Franklin Grove: Jodi Lynn Thompson, Master of Science in education, special education

Byron: Jeffrey Karl Althoff, Master of Arts, public safety administration

Forreston: Austin J. Howald, Bachelor of Arts, general studies

Rochelle: Jakob J. Quincer, Bachelor of Science, fire science

Erie: Kyle Schipper, Bachelor of Arts, history teacher education

Fulton: Kimberly Kuehl, Bachelor of Arts, general studies; Evelyn S. Ramirez, Bachelor of Science, law enforcement and justice administration

Prophetstown: Ben J. Buresh, Bachelor of Science, mechanical engineering

Rock Falls: Katherine Christine Krone, Master of Science in education, clinical mental health counseling; Paige Nicole Mewhirter, Master of Science in education, reading; Shae A. Romero, Bachelor of Science, speech pathology and audiology; Bradi D. Schrader, Bachelor of Business, management

Sterling: Karen M. Neal, Bachelor of Arts, general studies

University of Wisconsin-Stout

Spring 2022 Dean’s List

Dixon: Arthur Cox, senior, Bachelor of Science, criminal justice and rehab

Rockford University

Spring 2022 Distinguished Scholars

Rochelle: Abigail Wagner

Sterling: Beglije Shabani

Spring 2022 Dean’s List

Rock Falls: Taryn Munroe, Christopher Garcia

Dixon: Molly Stitzel

University of Kentucky

Spring 2022 Dean’s List

Fenton: Erica Thulen, management

EducationSauk Valley