College achievements for students from Sauk Valley

Academic excellence from Sauk Valley-area students at colleges and universities
Spartanburg Methodist College
May 7 commencement
Dixon: Kyle Thomas Crawford, Associate of Arts
Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville
Spring 2022 Dean’s List
Dixon: Madeline Gusse, Gabrielle Kitzman, Madison Seggebruch
Byron: Morgan Jackson
Davis Junction: Faith Chavers, Jacob Fitzsimmons
Oregon: Emma Johnson
Monmouth College
May 15 commencement
Dixon: Kailey Woolard, communication and public relations
Creighton University
May commencement
Dixon: Eli Blaney, Bachelor of Science, Spirit of Creighton Award winner, summa cum laude
University of Minnesota-Crookston
Spring 2022 commencement
Rochelle: Joann Ramaker, Bachelor of Science, applied studies
University of Dubuque
Spring 2022 commencement
Erie: Lexus Georgean, Bachelor of Science, cum laude
Mount Carroll: Olivia Burton, Bachelor of Science, cum laude
Rock Falls: Dacotah Lowrance, Bachelor of Business Administration, cum laude
Tiskilwa: Katelyn McComber, Bachelor of Science, cum laude
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
Spring 2022 Dean’s List
Rock Falls: Michael Berentes
Amboy: Samantha Ewens
Dixon: Logan Griswold, Abby Guthrie, Aidan Johnson, Andrew Lohse
Polo: Lauren Strauss
Oregon: Evan Vache
Erie: Tyler Holldorf
Lanark: Naomi Mullen, Emma Norton
Western Illinois University
Spring 2022 graduation
Savanna: Jenna N. McGinnis, Bachelor of Science in education, elementary education
Thomson: Robyn L. Eib, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Arts, anthropology
Dixon: Caitlin Anne Hoy, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science, law enforcement and justice administration
Franklin Grove: Jodi Lynn Thompson, Master of Science in education, special education
Byron: Jeffrey Karl Althoff, Master of Arts, public safety administration
Forreston: Austin J. Howald, Bachelor of Arts, general studies
Rochelle: Jakob J. Quincer, Bachelor of Science, fire science
Erie: Kyle Schipper, Bachelor of Arts, history teacher education
Fulton: Kimberly Kuehl, Bachelor of Arts, general studies; Evelyn S. Ramirez, Bachelor of Science, law enforcement and justice administration
Prophetstown: Ben J. Buresh, Bachelor of Science, mechanical engineering
Rock Falls: Katherine Christine Krone, Master of Science in education, clinical mental health counseling; Paige Nicole Mewhirter, Master of Science in education, reading; Shae A. Romero, Bachelor of Science, speech pathology and audiology; Bradi D. Schrader, Bachelor of Business, management
Sterling: Karen M. Neal, Bachelor of Arts, general studies
University of Wisconsin-Stout
Spring 2022 Dean’s List
Dixon: Arthur Cox, senior, Bachelor of Science, criminal justice and rehab
Rockford University
Spring 2022 Distinguished Scholars
Rochelle: Abigail Wagner
Sterling: Beglije Shabani
Spring 2022 Dean’s List
Rock Falls: Taryn Munroe, Christopher Garcia
Dixon: Molly Stitzel
University of Kentucky
Spring 2022 Dean’s List
Fenton: Erica Thulen, management