College achievements for students from Sauk Valley

Academic excellence from Sauk Valley-area students at colleges and universities

Spartanburg Methodist College

May 7 commencement

Dixon: Kyle Thomas Crawford, Associate of Arts

Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville

Spring 2022 Dean’s List

Dixon: Madeline Gusse, Gabrielle Kitzman, Madison Seggebruch

Byron: Morgan Jackson

Davis Junction: Faith Chavers, Jacob Fitzsimmons

Oregon: Emma Johnson

Monmouth College

May 15 commencement

Dixon: Kailey Woolard, communication and public relations

Creighton University

May commencement

Dixon: Eli Blaney, Bachelor of Science, Spirit of Creighton Award winner, summa cum laude

University of Minnesota-Crookston

Spring 2022 commencement

Rochelle: Joann Ramaker, Bachelor of Science, applied studies

University of Dubuque

Spring 2022 commencement

Erie: Lexus Georgean, Bachelor of Science, cum laude

Mount Carroll: Olivia Burton, Bachelor of Science, cum laude

Rock Falls: Dacotah Lowrance, Bachelor of Business Administration, cum laude

Tiskilwa: Katelyn McComber, Bachelor of Science, cum laude

University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

Spring 2022 Dean’s List

Rock Falls: Michael Berentes

Amboy: Samantha Ewens

Dixon: Logan Griswold, Abby Guthrie, Aidan Johnson, Andrew Lohse

Polo: Lauren Strauss

Oregon: Evan Vache

Erie: Tyler Holldorf

Lanark: Naomi Mullen, Emma Norton

Western Illinois University

Spring 2022 graduation

Savanna: Jenna N. McGinnis, Bachelor of Science in education, elementary education

Thomson: Robyn L. Eib, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Arts, anthropology

Dixon: Caitlin Anne Hoy, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science, law enforcement and justice administration

Franklin Grove: Jodi Lynn Thompson, Master of Science in education, special education

Byron: Jeffrey Karl Althoff, Master of Arts, public safety administration

Forreston: Austin J. Howald, Bachelor of Arts, general studies

Rochelle: Jakob J. Quincer, Bachelor of Science, fire science

Erie: Kyle Schipper, Bachelor of Arts, history teacher education

Fulton: Kimberly Kuehl, Bachelor of Arts, general studies; Evelyn S. Ramirez, Bachelor of Science, law enforcement and justice administration

Prophetstown: Ben J. Buresh, Bachelor of Science, mechanical engineering

Rock Falls: Katherine Christine Krone, Master of Science in education, clinical mental health counseling; Paige Nicole Mewhirter, Master of Science in education, reading; Shae A. Romero, Bachelor of Science, speech pathology and audiology; Bradi D. Schrader, Bachelor of Business, management

Sterling: Karen M. Neal, Bachelor of Arts, general studies

University of Wisconsin-Stout

Spring 2022 Dean’s List

Dixon: Arthur Cox, senior, Bachelor of Science, criminal justice and rehab

Rockford University

Spring 2022 Distinguished Scholars

Rochelle: Abigail Wagner

Sterling: Beglije Shabani

Spring 2022 Dean’s List

Rock Falls: Taryn Munroe, Christopher Garcia

Dixon: Molly Stitzel

University of Kentucky

Spring 2022 Dean’s List

Fenton: Erica Thulen, management