Dixon Sister Cities Association seeking travelers for trip to Germany

DIXON – The Dixon Sister Cities Association is looking for people interested in taking a trip to Herzberg, Germany, in September.

The association has a 23-year partnership with sister city Herzberg, Germany, and Burgermeister Karsten Eule-Pruetz has extended an invitation to the Dixon public for a person-to-person exchange from Sept. 15 to 24.

Travelers will stay with host families, and they don’t need to be current association members.

“Herzberg expects a large group. Our local association encourages interested persons to experience the world of citizen diplomacy,” David Nelson of the Dixon Sister Cities Association said. “You will find new friends and enjoy some travel adventure in the company of a like-minded group.”

Travelers pay their own international travel. However, after arriving at the Willy Brandt Airport in Berlin, expenses, including transportation, would be covered by Herzberg hosts.

The only exceptions are incidentals and a few meals, he said.

Day trips to the area around Herzberg are planned, including the renowned 2022 National German Garden Show in Torgau, near Herzberg.

The application process is underway, and openings are available. Decisions will be made by the board of Dixon Sister Cities Association on a first-come, first-served basis.

The deadline to apply is July 1, and those interested will need a valid passport, record of COVID-19 vaccinations and travel insurance.

Applications are available from board member David Nelson, 8214 S. Main St., Dixon IL 61021. Email cnelsond@gmail.com or call 815-440-4571 for more information.

A $50 refundable deposit should accompany the application. Checks can be made payable to Dixon Sister Cities Association.



