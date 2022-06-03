Photos: Curtain at long last rises on ‘Steel Magnolias’ in Morrison

Playing the part of Truvy Jones, Nicole Oberg (right) and Clairee Belcher, played by Bonnie Phend, rehearse a scene for Morrison Musical Theater Association’s production of Steel Magnolias. The show is set in a small town in Louisiana and centers around a cast of characters as they share and gossip at the local hair salon. Show times will be June 3 and 4 at 7pm and June 5 at 2pm in the Morrison Institute of Technology’s theatre. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)