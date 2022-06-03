Photos: Curtain at long last rises on ‘Steel Magnolias’ in Morrison

The Morrison Musical Theater Association, long delayed by the COVID-19 surge in late winter, was at last able to stage its production of “Steel Magnolias” on Friday on the campus at Morrison Institute of Technology. There are two more performances scheduled: 7 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $12.
Playing the part of Truvy Jones, Nicole Oberg (right) and Clairee Belcher, played by Bonnie Phend, rehearse a scene for Morrison Musical Theater Association’s production of Steel Magnolias. The show is set in a small town in Louisiana and centers around a cast of characters as they share and gossip at the local hair salon. Show times will be June 3 and 4 at 7pm and June 5 at 2pm in the Morrison Institute of Technology’s theatre. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)