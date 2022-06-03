AFC High student dead, two others injured in ATV incident

ASHTON – An Ashton-Franklin Center High School student is dead and two others injured in an incident involving one or more ATVs Thursday evening in the country between Ashton and Franklin Grove.
Calvin Messer was killed and Brock Lehman and Caleb Thomas were hospitalized in Peoria with unknown injuries, AFC Superintendent Michael Lindy said Friday.
Caleb remains at OSF St. Francis Medical Center; Brock no longer is hospitalized there, a spokeswoman said early Friday afternoon. A message seeking information on Caleb’s condition has not yet been returned.
All three boys would be sophomores, and all participated in high school athletics, Lindy said.
Lee County Sheriff John Simonton will release details on the crash this afternoon, a department spokeswoman said.
Although school no longer is in session, counselors are on hand for any students, staff or community members who need them, Lindy said.
Also, Ashton United Methodist Church will hold a prayer vigil for Calvin, son of Mike and Stacey Messer, at 3 p.m. Saturday at the gazebo in front of the church at 906 N. Richardson Ave.
Participants are encouraged to wear the school colors, gold and black.