Sauk Valley farm bureaus matching $10,000 in fundraiser for SVCC ag program

DIXON – The Whiteside and Lee county farm bureaus are joining together to match up to $10,000 in donations to benefit the agriculture program at Sauk Valley Community College.

The farm bureau foundations are launching a campaign to grow SVCC’s ag animal science lab running June 1 through Aug. 31.

The goal is to expand the animal science labs to increase hands-on learning opportunities for students. Students will be able to perform anatomy and physiology activities as they relate to animal reproduction, nutrition and digestion, and physical movements.

“Livestock agriculture is crucial across the entire state, and we have several SVCC ag students who are animal science majors who will transfer on to veterinary technician programs or to universities as pre-veterinary medicine majors,” ag instructor Kevin Larsen said. “These enhanced labs will help those students succeed in the next level of their education and help them make an impact on their communities.”

Customized training will be available with portable lab kits, and collaboration for training sessions will be available to county farm bureaus, area vet clinics, county 4-H groups, and others in need of training.

“Better hands-on instruction leads to better learning, and students will have these experiences to draw from when applying for jobs and working in the animal science field,” he said.

Go to svcc.edu/give and choose SVCC Animal Science Lab to donate, or contact the Sauk Valley College Foundation at 815-835-6260 or foundation@svcc.edu for information.

Day at the Farm

A Day at the Farm will be 10 a.m. to noon Saturday on the campus of Sauk Valley Community College. The event is free. For information, contact Brenda Helms at 815-835-6212 or brenda.helms@svcc.edu.