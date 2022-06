Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 3

Debbie Nagy of the Dixon Area Garden Club spruces up a petunia basket newly hung in downtown Dixon on Wednesday. In all, 280 baskets were put up along the bridges and the downtown ahead of the annual Petunia Fest. In mid-summer, the baskets will be in full bloom leaving long trails of pink blooms and green leaves. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)