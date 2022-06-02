Lee County Health Department, KSB Hospital conducting community needs assessment

DIXON – The Lee County Health Department and KSB Hospital are conducting a county health needs assessment, and they’re asking the public for input.

Once community data is collected, a community health committee will identify three priority issues for the county to work on over the next five years.

“It is important to all the health and social service agencies serving Lee County to hear from our community,” health administrator Cathy Ferguson-Allen said. “We want to prioritize our work and resources on needs our residents find important for their quality of life. The only way we can do that is with their help by taking the time to complete the survey.”

Some of the past top needs identified in the county include behavioral health, obesity and physical inactivity, and access to care and transportation.

The survey can be found at https://bit.ly/LCHealthSurvey. The data will be collected through June 15.

“An important part of gathering data is to hear from Lee County residents,” the health department and hospital said in a news release. “LCHD, KSB and United Way of Lee County are collecting data from Lee County residents that will help identify priority needs to be addressed.”

Call 815-284-3371 or email contactus@lchd.com for information.