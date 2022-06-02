Around the Sauk Valley: It’s showtime for ‘music in the park’ performances

The following is a list of current events and upcoming activities going on in the Sauk Valley. Don’t forget to check out 5 Things To Do for other opportunities.

Do you have information on an upcoming event or attraction? Be sure to let us know. Submit information for Sauk Valley Media’s weekly calendar to news@saukvalley.com. Include a contact person and phone number.

This week

Dixon City Market, At the Riverfront, Dixon. Bobbi White and Co., 5 p.m., June 8

Sterling Municipal Band ‘s Music Under the Stars, Central Memorial Park’s Grandon Civic Center, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night performances features guest soloist Madeline Geil and opening act Mariachi Campiranos.

“Sister Act,” a production based on the 1992 film about diva Deloris Van Cartier being put into protective custody as a nun at a convent, only to become the signature member its choir, will be Thursday to June 12 at Clinton Area Showboat Theatre, 303 Riverview Drive, Clinton, Iowa. Kris Lyons stars as Deloris, Grant Alexander Brown as Curtis and Jenny Winn as Mother Superior. Tickets are $25. Showtimes 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday.

Kris Lyons is Deloris the diva, for the Clinton Area Showboat Theatre production of "Sister Act." Colette Élan Caspari, Nancy Teerlinck and Denise Ewers portray nuns during the show, which will run June 2 through 12. (Photo by Jordan Drake provided by Clinton Area Showboat Theatre.)

Memorial, 11 a.m. Saturday, June 4 at Reagan Park, corner of Glassburn Street and Main Street, Tampico. Memorial for President Ronald Reagan, who died June 5, 2004. Speakers are Joan Johnson, curator of Reagan Birthplace Museum, Sean Sandrock, student at Eureka College. State Rep. Tony McCombie, Jamel Wright, president of Eureka College. Reception at Tampico Historical Building, 119 Main St., Tampico.

The First Fridays Open Mic, K’s Sports Bar, 408 East Washington (Route 64) in Oregon. Admission is free, although a jar is available for donations. Sign-up for performers is at 6:45. For information, call 815-449-2660. Next open mic is Friday.

Jammin on the Rock will be 6 p.m. Thursday at RB&W Park, 201 E. Second St., Rock Falls. Barn Ratz Band, Jay Vonn, BAJA, and Dirt Road Rockers are scheduled to perform.

Leaf River Daze, Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Leaf River. Food, music, tractor rodeo and fireworks on Friday; FFA Alumni truck and tractor pull and farm equipment show, Lions Club car show, and kids games on Saturday; parade and pork chop barbecue on Sunday.

Village Jamboree, Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Milledgeville. Performing: Just 4 Fun and Burn N Bush at 7 p.m. Friday, Folk N Stages and Brushville at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 on the Tree noon on Sunday.

Upcoming

Music

Dixon City Market, At the Riverfront, Dixon

The Lone Canary, 5 p.m. June 15

Andrew Robinson, 5 p.m., June 22

That Gurl, 5 p.m., July 13

Kayla Seeber Music, 5 p.m., July 20

Espinosa and Coffey, 5 p.m., July 27

The Midnight Purchase, 5 p.m. Aug. 3

Downtown Rhythm Kings, 5 p.m., Aug. 10

Minimal, 5 p.m. Aug. 17

Lizzi Neal Trio, 5 p.m., Aug. 24

Ethan Bell, 5 p.m., Aug. 31

Music at the Square, John Dixon Park, Dixon

Pat Jones Acoustic Assassin, 5:30 p.m., June 10

Jay Vonn, 5:30 p.m., June 17

Fred and Ginger, 5:30 p.m., June 24

Todd Lorenc, 5:30 p.m., July 8

Alex Fischbach, 5:30 p.m., July 15

Lojo Russo, 5:30 p.m., July 22

Leo Fron, 5:30 p.m., July 29

Shaylyn O’Laughlin, 5:30 p.m., Aug. 5

New Shoes, 5:30 p.m., Aug. 12

Backlash, 5:30 p.m., Aug. 19

Mark Hobbs, 5:30 p.m., Aug. 26

The Belle Rangers, 5:30 p.m., Sept. 2

Sterling Municipal Band

Music Under the Stars, Central Memorial Park’s Grandon Civic Center.

All the concerts start at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday night performances are (with opening acts):

June 15 “A Night on Broadway,” (Truman’s Ridge)

June 22 features guest conductor Jonathan Lauff of Neuqua Valley High School (Who Drank all the Tequila)

June 29 “Fourth of July Celebration” (String-Alongs)

July 6 “Conductors Night Out” (Hitz City)

July 13 featuring guest conductor Charles Menghini of Vandercook College of Music (Robbie La Blanc and the Real Live Show)

July 20 featuring guest conductor Anthony Marinello of Illinois State University (Chameleon)

July 27 “Kidz Koncert” (Spontaneous Combustion)

Aug. 3 “An Evening of Frank Sinatra Hits” featuring solist Jason Richards and the Josh Duffee Quintet. (Lobotomite)

Saturday evening concerts:

June 25 featuring Josh Duffee Orchestra

July 16 featuring the Illinois Brass Band.

Summer Nights and Pop-Up Markets

Dale Park, Sterling

Shaylyn O’Laughlin, 5 p.m. June 9

Todd Lorenc, 5 p.m. June 23

Pat Jones Acoustic Assassin, 5 p.m. July 14

To be announced, 5 p.m., July 28

Bobbi White and Co., 5 p.m. Aug. 11

Lojo Russo, 5 p.m., Aug. 25

Dixon Municipal Band

Summer Sounds, Page Park Band Shell, 7:30 p.m. Performances are June 9, June 16, June 23, July 7, July 14, July 21, July 28, Aug. 4.

Petunia Festival Concert, 7 p.m. July 1, Old Lee County Courthouse.

Christmas Concert, 7 p.m., tba.

Jammin on the Rock

RB&W Park, 201 E. Second St., Rock Falls

To be announced, July 7, 6 p.m.

To be announced, Aug. 4, 6 p.m.

Food truck Fridays

RB&W Par, 201 E. Second St., Rock Falls, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

3 Day Rain, 7 p.m. June 10

The Sting Rays, 7 p.m. July 8

Outpatience, 7 p.m. Aug. 12

Mt. Morris Jamboree, campus.

The Neverly Brothers, 7 p.m., June 10

Generation, 7 p.m. June 17

Grass Attack, 7 p.m. June 24

The StingRays, 7 p.m., July 1

July 8 - SHiNDiG!, 7 p.m., July 8

July 15 - Fortunate Sons, 7 p.m., July 15

July 22 - Jonny Lyons and the Pride, 7 p.m., July 22

July 29 - The Harmans, 7 p.m. July 29

Aug. 5 - The Jimmys, 7 p.m., Aug. 5

Aug. 12 - Howard and the White Boys, 7 p.m., Aug. 12

Aug. 19 - Dirty Fishnet Stockings, 7 p.m., Aug. 19

Aug. 26 - Chicago Tribute Anthology, 7 p.m., Aug. 26

Books on First, 202 W. First St., Dixon.

Kathy Cecchetti, 6:30 p.m., June 25

Rosbrook Studio Second, 107 S. Peoria Ave., Dixon.

Saturday Open Mic, signup at 6 p.m., performances 7 to 11 p.m., $3 suggested donation.

American Legion Post 902, 712 Fourth Ave., Rock Falls.

Jam Session, 7 p.m. every Thursday.

The First Fridays Open Mic, K’s Sports Bar, 408 East Washington (Route 64) in Oregon.

Admission is free, although a jar is available for donations. Sign-up for performers is at 6:45. For information, call 815-449-2660.

Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Road, Fulton.

Divinity Trio, 6 p.m., June 12

Totally Tuesday, School Park, 10th Avenue, Fulton

Stockwells, 6 p.m., June 21

Coronado Performing Arts Center, Rockford.

Travis Tritt, June 12.

Theater productions

Historic Dixon Theatre

Tickets are on sale for the following shows at Historic Dixon Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave. Go to dixontheatre.com/events/ for tickets or more information.

Fiddler on the Roof Jr., June 10-11

Summer in the 60s, July 10

Double Vision: The Foreigner Experience, Aug. 19

Menopause the Musical, Sept. 28-29.

Forever Young, Oct. 7.

ABBA Mania, Oct. 16.

Paul Childers, Oct. 22.

Yesterday: A Beatles Tribute Endorsed by Sir Paul McCartney, Nov. 5.

Annie Jr., Nov. 18-19.

Cinderella (A community theater production), Dec. 9-11.

The Prophecy Show: The Music of Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 30.

Motor City: the Motown Revue, Jan. 14.

Still Collins, Jan. 28.

Shanghai Circus, Feb. 24.

Doug Allen Nash, March 11.

Comedian Yakov Smirnoff, March 24.

Head East, April 7.

Adventures of Tortoise and the Hair Next Generation, April 23, 2023

The Machine: The Music of Pink Floyd, April 28, 2023

Under the Street Lamp, May 13, 2023

Illusionist Mike Super, May 27, 2023

Dixon Stage Left, 306 W First St, Dixon

Peter and the Starcatcher, September 23-24, 29-30, Oct, 1, 6-7-8.

Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mount Carroll.

Escape To Margaritaville. June 2-12

Lend Me A Tenor, June 16-26

Annie, June 30-July 10

Legally Blonde, July 14-24

Nunsense, July 28-Aug. 7

We Will Rock You, Aug. 11-31

Hank Williams: Lost Highway, Sept. 8-18

Forever Plaid: Plaid Tidings, Dec. 1-11

Morrison Music Theatre Association

Morrison Institute of Technology, 701 Portland Ave., Morrison

“Steel Magnolias”, 7 p.m. June 3-4, 2 p.m. June 5. Tickets $12, children younger than 11 free.

Clinton Area Showboat Theatre, 303 Riverview Drive, Clinton, Iowa. Call 563-242-6760 or email boxoffice@showboat.org

Sister Act, June 2, June 4-12.

Calendar Girls, June 16-26.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s State Fair, June 30, July 2-17.

The Wedding Singer, July 21-31.

The World Goes ‘Round, Aug. 4, Aug. 6-14.

Art exhibits

The Next Picture Show, 113 W. First St., Dixon.

—About Face, June 4-July 16. This exhibit focuses on the subjects of portraits–a sculpture, painting, photograph, or any other representation of a person, in which the human face is the main theme. This show features all forms of media in both 2D and 3D formats. Reception, 6 p.m. June 10.

—KSB Commerce Towers, 215 E. First St., Dixon. At the Water’s Edge, an art gallery on the importance of water. Runs through June 30. Presented by The Next Picture Show.

Markets

Twin City Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, year-round indoors and out; 106 Avenue A in Sterling, 815-626-8610, twincitycarmersmarket.com and Facebook.

Dixon Park District Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to noon Wednesday and Thursday, Haymarket Square, 513 W. Second St., Dixon.

Dixon City Market, 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, June 1 to Aug. 31, Heritage Crossing, Dixon.

Rock Falls Farmers Market, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday and Saturday, 400 W Second St., Rock Falls, through October.

Pop-Up Markets, 5 p.m., second and fourth Thursday, Dale Park, Sterling.

Chana Route 64 Auction Barn Inc., 620 S. Stone Hill Road. 10 a.m. (first and third) Sunday; flea market, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (second and fourth) Saturday and Sunday. Find Chana Auction Barn on Facebook or call 815-830-3898 for more information. Contact Market Manager Robin at 815-973-0728 for details.

Mount Carroll Farmer’s Market, 8 a.m. to noon, each Saturday through Oct. 29.

Museums, exhibits and attractions

Loveland History Museum, 9 a.m. -2 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Loveland Community House, 513 W. Second St., Dixon; free; lovelandcommunityhouse.org or 815-284-2741.

Ingersoll Wetlands Learning Center at Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge. Open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7071 Riverview Road, Thomson. Call 815-273-2732.

Reagan Boyhood Home, 810 S Hennepin Ave, Dixon, March 29 to Dec. 17, is open for tours Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with the last tour leaving at 3 p.m.

Northwest Territory Historic Center, 205 West Fifth St. Dixon, open 9 a.m - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Ronald Reagan Birthplace/Museum, 111 Main Street, Tampico., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday (Except Easter Sunday and Mother’s Day). 815-622-8705.

Byron Museum of History, Wednesday-Saturday 10:00 to 3:00, located at 110 North Union Street, Byron.

Special interest

Dixon Coin Club, 7 p.m., first Tuesday, American Legion, 1120 W. First St., Dixon.

Oregon Ganymedes Vintage Base Ball Club, Chana School Museum, 201 North River Road, Oregon. Schedule: Games begin at 1 p.m. June 26 DuPage County Plowboys, July 10 Creston Regulators and Lemont Quarrymen.

