Reagan Run returning July 2 to Dixon

DIXON – The annual Reagan Run will be returning July 2 in Dixon during the Petunia Festival.

The 22nd annual Reagan Run 5K will take place at 8 a.m. July 2 with the Ronald Reagan Boyhood Home, 816 S. Hennepin Ave., as the starting point and finishing at Haymarket Square, 317 W. Third St.

Online registration is open until noon June 30 at getmeregistered.com.

Registration fees are $20 until May 31, $25 from until June 21, $30 from June 22 to July 1, and $35 on race day before 7:30 a.m. at Haymarket Square, where race day registration will take place.

Bib tag timing, hydration stations, a medical team, post-race snacks and start and finish mats, will be available. T-shirts are available while supplies are left.

The Dixon Family YMCA, 110 N. Galena Ave., will have packet pickup on July 1 from noon to 5 p.m.

The Free Kids Fun Run will begin at 7:30 p.m. July 2 for children 9 and younger. The course is 6/10ths of a mile long, starting at Hennepin Avenue and Eighth Street and ending at Haymarket Square. Registration closes at 7:15 a.m.

Companies can enter more than one team for the corporate challenge and must have a minimum of five runners. Registration is required by July 1. Go to www.reaganrun.com for further details or getmeregistered.com to register online.