Illinois gas prices average $4.99 a gallon, gas survey says

Gas prices in Illinois remain largely the same — regular unleaded is averaging $4.99 per gallon — the survey watchdog GasBuddy said in a news release on Tuesday.

The cheapest gas in the state was $4.39 a gallon — a station in Thomson being one of the providers — while the most expensive was $6.29 a gallon.

Pump prices can change at a moment’s notice. The survey reflects the most recent reports as of Tuesday.

GasBuddy surveys 4,378 stations in Illinois. It says prices are 57.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.77 higher than the same day a year ago.

It also said the price of diesel fell 4.0 cents nationally in the past week and is $5.50 a gallon.

In the Sauk Valley, GasBuddy’s survey shows the cheapest gas prices by location. In Whiteside County, the Country Market Express in Sterling was at $4.68. In Lee County, the Stop n Go in Dixon was at $4.47. In Ogle County, the Clark station in Rochelle was at $4.54 and in Carroll County The Station in Thomson was at $4.39.

The latter matches the cheapest gas price available in Illinois, which is a Decatur BP, which was also at $4.39.

“After several weeks of soaring gas prices, last week saw prices nationally slow down ahead of Memorial Day, but I’m afraid the good news ends there,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in a news release.

“While gasoline demand has been seasonally soft, the large decline in refining capacity over the last few years has meant that refiners are struggling to produce even lower amounts of refined products.”

De Haan said oil markets remain on edge because of talks the European Union may sanction Russian oil because of the Ukraine invasion.

He also said that prices in the Great Lakes region may be an indicator. If prices jump to new record highs there, the rest of the nation will follow.

“Odds are rising that we’ll eventually see the national average reach that dreaded $5 per gallon,” De Haan said.