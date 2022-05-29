Shutter to Think: Water Legend

Waterski Hall of Famer Bruce Kunde of Sterling pulls on his wetsuit at his boathouse in October of 2021. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

Last week Shaw Media received word on awards from the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors 2021 Newspaper Contest. I was lucky enough to be recognized by my peers with a first place in the personality/portrait category and a third in the sports category.

The first place award, titled “Water Legend” was a portrait I took of Sterling Hall of Fame waterskier Bruce Kunde. If there’s an HOF for cool dudes Kunde, the Fonze and Otzi (look him up) come in the top three. I took the photo in October of 2021 and remember thinking I want to grow to be just like him. Energetic and excitable and proud of his accomplishments, Kunde showed me around his place pointing out projects, including the restoration of a Model T, he planned to get to.

Now if the photo looks different than the photo that ran last week with the overall announcements of Shaw Awards then you are a preceptive reader. That portrait was what ran with the story back in October, where the one you see here is what I submitted for the contest which received the accolades. When the story was being prepped for print I was covering softball and getting ready for a trip to state track so I didn’t notice the incorrect photo was pulled. Really no one than myself knew I had chose this environmental portrait to include in the contest.

– Alex T. Paschal, follow me on Instagram @svmphotogs or message me at apaschal@shawmedia.com.