May 29, 2022
Shaw Local
News

Rock Falls High School graduates Class of 2022

By Troy E. Taylor
Members of the senior class at Rock Falls High School erupt into cheers and send up clouds of confetti after receiving their diplomas during commencement exercises on Sunday.

ROCK FALLS — The Class of 2022 graduated on Sunday afternoon on a muggy, yet still unseasonably cool day for late may, at Forrest Tabor Gymnasium.

Students who were enlisting to serve in the U.S. military received a rousing applause from the packed house, which was filled to rafters with family, friends and community spectators. Senior class President Matthew Marcum, a day after winning the Class 2A state title in the 300-meter hurdles, also received applause prior to his address.

Valedictorian Mallory Pinske and salutatorian Lauren Tupper also gave addresses before the presentation of diplomas.

This was the 143rd commencement conducted by Rock Falls Township High School.

