Franklin Grove man killed, his passenger injured when he crashes into tree in Dixon

DIXON – A 65-yeaer-old Franklin Grove man was killed and his 87-year-old passenger seriously injured Thursday morning when his car struck a tree in the 1100 block of Franklin Grove Road, Dixon police said in a news release.

According to the release, the man was eastbound around 10:42 a.m. when his car left the roadway on the the south side and hit the tree. Both men were extricated then taken to KSB Hospital, where the driver was pronounced dead and the passenger was flown to OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.

His condition was not yet available, the release said.

Neither name is being released pending family notification.

The investigation continues.