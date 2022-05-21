Upcoming Memorial Day observances in Sauk Valley

A listing of announced Memorial Day observances in the Sauk Valley region.

To submit Memorial Day activities to this calendar, send item with time, date, place and contact information to news@saukvalley.com

Sunday, May 22

Dixon. 2 p.m., Sugar Grove Church and School and Palmyra Cemetery.

Saturday, May 28

Polo. 9:15 a.m. parade at Mason Street to Farmount Cemetery. Laying of wreath by Polo VFW and American Legion Auxiliary at tomb of Unknown Soldier.

Monday, May 30

Sterling. 11 a.m., Grandon Civic Center, Sterling American Legion Post 296. Speaker: Staff Sgt. Luke Moritz, Illinois National Guard. (Rain location: Woodlawn Arts Academy).

Morrison. 10:30 a.m., parade on Main Street to Grove Hill Cemetery. Keynote address, placing of wreath, rifle salute, playing of taps at Legion-VFW Pavilion. Reopening ceremony at Morrison American Legion Post 328, including meal.

Amboy. 10 a.m., Veterans Park. Keynote address by Amboy native and U.S. Navy Chief Cody Martinez, Great Lakes Naval Station, Chicago. Traditional reading of Gettysburg Address.

Sublette. 11 a.m., Ellice Dinges Center.

Sunday, June 5

New Bedford. 2 p.m., Greenville-Fairfield Cemetery. (Rain location: New Bedford Christian Church).