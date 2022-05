STERLING — Newman High School conferred diplomas upon 55 students during a ceremony on Wednesday at the school. The main speaker was class valedictorian Sarah Tunink while the respect life prayer was read by salutatorian Alicia Ardis. Nearly 30 members of the class were members of the National Honor Society. The Rev. David Malloy, bishop of the Rockford Diocese, took part in the conferral of diplomas and gave the closing remarks.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Salutatorian Alicia Ardis reads a prayer the during baccalaureate ceremony Wednesday prior to the Newman High School commencement exercise for the class of 2022. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)