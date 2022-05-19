One man killed, Polo man seriously injured in head-on collision

POLO – One man is dead and another seriously injured after their vehicles collided head-on this morning in the 13000 block of West Milledgeville Road, the Ogle County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
An SUV eastbound on Millegdeville crossed the center line around 6:45 a.m. and collided with a westbound pickup driven by Thomas B. Knipple, 31, of Polo, the release said.
The SUV driver, a 37-year-old man, died at the scene. His family still is being notified, it said.
Knipple was taken to KSB Hospital in Dixon, then flown to OSF St. Anthony’s Medical Center in Rockford. His condition was unavailable this afternoon.
The Milledgeville and Polo fire departments and Polo Ambulance responded to to extricate and treat the men, who were the sole occupants of their vehicles, and to extinguish a fire that broke out in the SUV after the crash.
The investigation continues, the release said.