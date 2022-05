College academic achievements for students from Sauk Valley

Academic achievements for college students from the Sauk Valley region:

Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary

Spring 2022 Commencement

Dixon: Tom Wadsworth, Doctor of Philosophy, dissertation on “A Worship Service or an Assembly? An Investigation of the Terminology used to Describe Church Meetings in the New Testament.”

Milwaukee School of Engineering

Winter Quarter 2022 Dean’s List.

Polo: Patrick Wright

Florida Institute of Technology

Phi Kappa Phi initiation

Sterling: Andrew Ivarson

Central College

Writing Anthology

Milledgeville: Tessa Brubaker “Time to Prevail”

Celebration of Undergraduate Research and Creative Inquiry

Milledgeville: Tessa Brubaker “The Roles of Puberty and Body Ideals in Ballet Dancers’ Body Image Perception”

Western Illinois University-Macomb

Phi Kappa Phi Inductions

Prophetstown: Keyaira Belha, a graduate student in school counseling.

Sterling: Karen Neal, a senior general studies major.

Black Hawk College

2021-22 Honors Program

Morrison: Christina Brown

Rock Island: Edgar Brown

Rock Falls: Emma Frank

Sterling: Andres Olalde

Western Illinois University-Macomb

WIU Spring 2022 College, Departmental, Honors Scholars

Thomson: Robyn Eib, Anthropology, will graduate with high academic distinction, magna cum laude.

Dixon: Caitlin Hoy, Law Enforcement and Justice Administration, Honors Scholar, will graduate with highest academic distinction, summa cum laude.

Forreston: Samuel Barkalow, Law Enforcement and Justice Administration, will graduate with highest academic distinction, summa cum laude.

Morrison: Casandra Reed, Recreation, Park and Tourism Administration, will graduate with academic distinction, cum laude.

Iowa Wesleyan.

Fall 2021 Silver Service Cord and Service Learning Microbadge

Erie: Virginia Ruffo.

Black Hawk College

East Campus (Galva/Kewanee)

Spring 2022 graduates, May 20, National Guard Armory, Kewanee

Amboy: Darla Appleman

Deer Grove: Katie Bannick

Leaf River: Taylor Yordy

Plainfield: Julian Ortiz

Rock Falls: Emma Frank, Hannah Lutz, Spencer Schutz

Shannon: Anna Wilhelm

Sterling: Rachel McCann, Andres Olalde

Tampico: Jasmyn VanHorn

Wyanet: Karyssa Newsom

Washington University

Fall 2021 dean’s list

Dixon: Jared Harrison, McKelvey School of Engineering.

Rochelle: Charlie Jandak, McKelvey School of Engineering.

Bob Jones University

Spring 2022 President’s List

Lanark: Justus Dobish

Minnesota State Mankato

2022 Spring Commencement

Mount Morris: Kayla Pope, BS, Dental Hygiene

University of the Cumberlands

Spring 2022 Dean’s List

Rock Falls: Breanna Mitchem

St. Northbert College

Spring 2022 Commencement

Dixon: Natalie DeArvil, Bachelor of Business Administration, Cum Laude

Rock Falls: Bailey Boesen, Bachelor of Arts

Sterling: Karter Decker, Bachelor of Business Administration

Augustana College

Omicron Delta Kappa initiation

Sterling: Caleb Drew

Hastings College

Spring 2022 Commencement

Dixon: Melissa Bates, Accounting, Business Administration

Valparaiso University

Spring 2022 Commencement

Tampico: Kade Kovarik, BS Mechanical Engineering.

Eastern Kentucky University

Phi Kappa Phi induction

Rock Falls: Lindsay Rodriguez.

Southern New Hampshire University

Winter 2022 Dean’s list

Rochelle: Megan Williams

Ashton: Jessica Curatola

University of Mississippi

Spring 2022 Commencement

Rock Falls: Olivia Babcock, of Rock Falls

University of Illinois Springfield

May 2022 Commencement

Oregon: Sarah Murray, BS Exercise science

Sterling: Kelsey Bentkowski, BA political science magna cum laude, Grace Kinnicutt, MA public affairs reporting, Bailey Wallingford, BA Communications.

Dixon: Jennifer Kvamme, BA liberal studies, cum laude, Joel Lemmert, BA global studies, Christine Marczuk, BA psychology, magna cum laude

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

May 2022 Commencement

Oregon: Sarah Bastuk, MS speech language pathology