Shutter to Think: Cool it

First and foremost I am writing about this photograph because I did the disservice of typing in the incorrect last name of Rock Falls runner Elizabeth Lombardo from Wednesday’s Geneseo sectionals. The photo ran in print on Thursday and when I discovered my error I was so very disgusted with myself. So consider this an apology to the young athlete.

This mistake particularly affected me because I felt pretty good about working the sectional as a whole. For those of you who don’t know, a large track meet like this has tons of moving parts and there can be three or more events that need to be covered going on at the same time. A heat sheet helps, but it’s an incomplete map of who is competing in what event. There are substitutes and some competitors are pulled away at different events at the same time.

I felt mostly on top of things, keeping track of who I photographed (the relays can be tricky) listening for names to be announced, etc. We had three of our core schools there plus athletes from some of our sister papers that needed to be covered, so things could go off the rails easily.

But in the end I really like this photo because it’s so different than any track picture I’ve taken before. It was a sweltering day, and the runners competing in the 3200 - that’s 2 miles — were making a hardcore gut check. The host school Geneseo squad lined up along the track offering “drink or splash” to the runners. So despite how this image looks, Lombardo was prepared and likely thankful for the cool spray.

— Alex T. Paschal, follow me on Instagram @svmphotogs or message me apaschal@shawmedia.com