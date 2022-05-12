Photos: Paralympian shares his experiences with Sterling fifth-graders

STERLING — Three-time gold medal winning sled hockey player Kevin McKee spoke to a group of fifth-graders at Washington School on Thursday.

He shared his experiences as a Paralympic athlete for team USA.

McKee, 32, lives in Chicago but grew up in Iowa. He was born with a congenital disorder of the spine called caudal regression syndrome.

He played tennis as a senior in high school and wheelchair basketball in college.

He was introduced to Paralympic sports while with the Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago club team in 2000. He joined the national team in 2010.

As a Paralympic athlete McKee was a member of three Olympic gold-medal winning teams at Sochi in 2014, PyeongChang in 2018 and Beijing in 2022.

At the world championships, McKee was a member of gold medal teams in 2012, 2015, 2019 and 2021. He was on silver medal teams in 2013 and 2017.