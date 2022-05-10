Dixon to study whether to create zoning for sober living homes

With no pertinent zoning ordinance on the city’s books, Sauk Valley Voices of Recovery has withdrawn its petition to have 403 E. Fellows St. in Dixon designated a “lodging house” for the purpose of opening a sober living facility. Instead, the house has opened with fewer than half the residents organizers had hp\oped for, while the city researches whether to create a zoning designation for recovery homes. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)