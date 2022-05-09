Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle County April 22-29

Whiteside County

Warranty Deeds

⋅ Andrew J. Holt to Jeremy T. and Stacie L. Baker, 308 S. Base St., Morrison, $37,500.

⋅ Michelle L. Meinsma to Gregg D. and Tamara A. Hamstra, 107 Leroy St., Morrison, $125,000.

⋅ Morrison Il Assisted Living Facility to Homestead of Morrison, 403 Scenic St., Morrison, $4.2 million.

⋅ Jessie A. Schreiner and Caleb A. Oostenryk to Debra J. Smith and Amanda J. Stevens, 600 17th Ave., Fulton, $101,500.

⋅ Tina A. Hunter Alber, now Hunter, to Esther Mohns, 303 E. High St., Morrison, $145,000.

⋅ Carolyn B. Stevens to Robert C. Parr, 204 N. Bluff St., Albany, $115,000.

⋅ Luke D. and Joan Vanderbleek to Illinois Department of Transportation, 504 Portland Ave., Morrison, $11,300.

⋅ Lirije Akiti, formerly Fazliu, to Adnan Akiti, 801 Fifth Ave., Rock Falls, $15,000.

⋅ Larry and Kathryn E. Woolsey to Alexandra M. Nehrkorn, 206 12th Ave., Sterling, $83,000.

⋅ Selznick and Sue L. Garcia to Kari Ann McCullough, 808 W. 19th St., Sterling, $94,500.

⋅ Michael D. Dresden Jr. to Michelle L. Meinsma, 609 Portland Ave., Morrison, $110,000.

⋅ B.J. Cremer Trust, Bonnie J. Cremer, trustee, to Payton and Regan Shipp, one parcel on Deer Valley Drive, Deer Grove, $26,000.

⋅ Rickey T. and Jolynn Stokes to Jeremy Lee and Katheryn J. May, 813 First Ave., Sterling, $40,000.

⋅ Russell D. Deter to Amy J. Deter, 11812 Carroll Road, Morrison, $115,000.

⋅ Robert M. Free to Brad Call, 706 E. 14th St., Sterling, $120,500.

⋅ Michael L., Tammy L. and Matthew D. Mattox to Samantha K. and Matthew D. Mattox, 308 W. Grove St., Coleta, $88,000.

⋅ Damien M. and Megan A. Rice to John and Nancy Gehrke, one parcel on Seventh Ave., Sterling, $10,000.

⋅ Christopher Dumelle to Howard Phillip Lefevre Trust, 604 Fourth Ave., Sterling, $117,000.

⋅ George, Gregory K. and Christ K. Bahramis to Christopher Dumelle, 604 Fourth Ave., Sterling, $75,000.

⋅ Wickert Properties LLC to John Lira, one parcel on Wallace St., Sterling, $3,000.

⋅ Karen B. Hughes to Sydney Williams and Joshua Hutchison, 103 Eighth Ave., Sterling, $88,000.

⋅ Midnight Hour Development to William L. Bittorf, 1406 Douglas Drive, Sterling, $108,500.

⋅ Scanlan Family Trust, Peggy J. Scanlan, trustee, to Ty Johnson, two parcels in Coloma Township, $230,000.

⋅ Sharon E. Puckett to Meredith Stange, 1815 Sixth Ave., Sterling, $180,000.

⋅ Charles T. Dykstra to Tina Bookman, 1214 Third St., Fulton, $160,000.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ Jean W. Scott Estate and William E. Scott to Kimberly J. Spicer, three parcels of farm land in Lyndon Township, $0.

⋅ Holly L. White and Diane Chojnacki Estate to Selby Enterprises LLC, 1801 22nd Ave., Sterling, $0.

⋅ City of Rock Falls, Industrial Development Commission to CSST Properties, 2211 Canal St., Rock Falls, $0.

⋅ Esther Taylor to David Brebner, 403 Eighth Ave., Rock Falls, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Madsen Family Trust, Tara N. and Jason M. Madsen, trustees, to Evan and Destiney Brown, one parcel of farmland in Portland Township, $6,000.

⋅ Ruth M. Stanley Living Trust and Ruth M. Stanley Trust, Kenneth L. Stanley, trustee, to Jeffrey and Dinah J. Mays, 1916 Ave F, Sterling, $143,000.

⋅ Tichler Family Trust, Gary L. Tichler, trustee, to Keith A. Zaagman, one parcel on Crosby Road and one on Bunker Hill Road, Morrison, $850,665.

⋅ Lynn A. Muir Trust to Nicholas A. and Jeanette N. Young, 13580 Damen Road, Morrison, $220,000.

Deed

⋅ MS Investment Group Inc. to Land Trust 44190500, First Mid Wealth Management, trustee, 1406 E. 18th St., Sterling, $23,000.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty Deeds

⋅ Michael T. Koch to Michael J. and Betty J. McMahon, 227 W. Provost St., Amboy, $245,000.

⋅ Benjamin D. Emmole and Erin E. Smith to Kristopher E. Lorenz and Maryssa N. Nusbaum, 1234 N. Jefferson Ave., Dixon, $132,900.

⋅ Jason and Alyssa Hemmer to Nathan D. and Emily D. Kruger, 1240 state Route 26, Dixon, $225,565.

⋅ Scott Sester to David Saltijeral, block 21, lot 84, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $28,000.

⋅ Marie J. Andermann to Sal Selim Azemi, 353 Meadow Trace, Dixon, $21,000.

⋅ Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB7 to Josh and Lesley Kastner, 1925 Philip Drive, Dixon, $88,350.

⋅ Thomas R. and Marcella L. Kitson to Shannon E. Steger, 215 S. Dixon Ave., Dixon, $175,000.

⋅ Lois E. Hayes to John F. and Nancy A. Conley, 103 Steward St., Steward, $70,000.

⋅ Moore Property Management LLC to Matthew D. and Alicia K. Nelson Sr., 401 S. State St., Franklin Grove, $89,000.

⋅ Anthony G. Perino to Monte and Jamie Perino, 427 Spruce Lane, Amboy, $135,000.

⋅ American National Properties LLC to South Valley Properties LLC, 1119 W. Sixth St., Dixon, $35,000.

⋅ Linda L. and Kris K. Reynolds and Sharon R. Scott to Peak Real Properties Inc., 819 Madison Ave., Dixon, $62,500.

⋅ Denise Coffin, Melissa Johnson and Brian Williams to Althaus Brothers Farm Partnership, two parcels in Sublette Township, $925,000.

⋅ Jeffrey L. Yount to Marshal J. Hackerson, 2098 Stone Road, Ashton, $128,000.

⋅ Cleon Brian and Vickie L. McWethy to Andrew Michael Boyer, 1330 Sleepy Hollow Road, Amboy, $319,000.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ Angela Noirfalise to Selby Enterprises LLC, 844 Hann Ave., Dixon, $10,482.42.

⋅ Elyda L. Mattern Revocable Trust, Edward Jones Trust Co., trustee, to Paul M. and Anne L. Hussey, one parcel in Franklin Grove Township, $0.

⋅ Melvin Flores to Matilde Feliciaro, block 5, lot 125, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

⋅ Ed and Mary Ryan to Donald and Melissa Randick, 209 Keul Road, Dixon, $0.

⋅ Gregory A. and Virginia E. Kraft to Benjamin G. and Heather A. Kraft, 622 Fourth Ave., Dixon, $0.

Trustees deed

⋅ Jeanette E. Brandau Trust, Jeanette E. Brandau, trustee, to David A. and Susan E. Palmer, 366 Glen Ellyn Drive, Dixon, $14,500.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Sarah J. and Erik E. Poffenberger to William J. and Shannon M. Akins, 207 N. Locust Ave., Forreston, $135,500.

⋅ Norman and Kathleen Beeh to David and Laura Gleissner, two parcels in Oregon-Nashua Township, $185,000.

⋅ Michael Lockard to Marilyn and David Balch, 5404 N. River Road, Byron, $110,000.

⋅ BGRS Relocation Inc. to Douglas Radenbaugh, 1103 Burlington Way, Davis Junction, $276,900.

⋅ Joshua M. and Rebekah W. Beaddock to BGRS Relocation Inc., 1103 Burlington Way, Davis Junction, $276,900.

⋅ Nathan J. Heller to Tanner L. and Alexis J. Grobe, 7981 S. Pine St., Grand Detour, $180,000.

⋅ Shreeji Motel Inc. to Shreeji Prakash LLC, 601 E. state Route 38, Creston, $2,325,000.

⋅ Tanner and Alexis Grobe to Bobbie L. and Dennis B. Jeffery, 302 Sunset Drive, Polo, $180,000.

⋅ Contry Homes Group LLC to William Kevin and Jami Herrick, 1502 Warrenton Drive, Byron, $253,770.

⋅ Blackhawk Reserve LLC to Contry Homes LLC, 1502 Warrenton Drive, Byron, $0.

⋅ Darrell Bormann to Buddy List, Misti Fant and Donald Whaley, 201 W. Second St., Leaf River, $25,300.

⋅ Merrilee J. Bodvig to Michael J. and Janet L. Greenfield, one parcel in Forreston Township, $830,000.

⋅ The late John W. and Judy S. Kitzmiller by heirs to Dale A. and Carol F. Dewall Trust, Dale A. and Carol F. Dewall, trustees, 5369 N. Summer Hill Road, Forreston, $80,000.

⋅ ANW Poggioli LLC to Karalee and Debra Rinehart, 209 E. First St., Leaf River, $89,000.

⋅ Kevin and Janet Matthews and Dreamers Construction to Kortney L. Parsons, 105 W. Sixth St., Byron, $120,000.

⋅ Larry O. and Sharon J. Davis to Alexander I. Johnson, 934 N. 10th St., Rochelle, $105,000.

⋅ Scott E. and Heather L. Hatfield to Shawn P. and Stephanie D. Curtis, 10282 E. Clara Ave., Rochelle, $340,000.

⋅ The late Roger G. Mansfield by heirs to Teegan T. and Linda Ryg Gregor, 1133 N. Seventh St., Unit 603, Rochelle, $65,000.

⋅ Marshal Hackerson to Dustin L. and Kelsey A. Champlain, 407 E. Center St., Mt. Morris, $58,000.

⋅ Ronald R. Wight to Nikolas K. and Merri L. Cruz, 303 S. First Ave., Forreston, $82,000.

⋅ Betsy L. Smith to Scott Etes to Cassandra L. Headon, 2428 S. White Rock Road, Chana, $225,000.

⋅ Larry Ohlinger to Haywell LLC-Residential Rentals, 1205 Crest Lane, Rochelle, $130,000.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ The late Dorothy Borgmann by heirs to Darrell Borgmann, 201 W. Second St., Leaf River, $0.

⋅ Wyman-Main LLC to DYN Office Investments, 206 & 212 W. Blackhawk Drive, Byron, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Trust 031198J, Jeffrey S. and Ann R. Currie to Loretta A. J. Sigler, 803 Midway Court, Oregon, $220,000.

⋅ Janice M. Gilbert Revocable Living Trust, Gregory A. Gilbert, trustee, to Kristen S. Carlson, one parcel in Lincoln Township, Polo, $0.

⋅ Allen E. and Patricia M. Burd Revocable Trust. Dana L. Krull, trustee, to Bruce and Margaret Love, 101 Katie’s Way, Mt. Morris, $138,000.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office