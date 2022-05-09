‘Fiddler On The Roof’ veteran advises Dixon’s youth production of musical

Broadway veteran Jimmy Ferraro watched a rehearsal of the Dixon Children’s Theatre upcoming production of “Fiddler On The Roof Jr.” on Thursday in Dixon, lending his expertise to the young actors.

Ferraro made his Broadway debut as Tevye, the dairyman of a Ukrainian village trying to find grooms for his daughters. He performed the role more than 3,000 times, last as part of a national tour in 2012. He also has been teaching students in voice and musical theater for more than 45 years.

The cast will perform its version 7:30 p.m. on June 10 and 11 at the Dixon Theatre. A portion of the show’s ticket sales will be donated to children’s relief in Ukraine.