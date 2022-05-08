Shutter to Think: Hazards beyond the foul line

Sterling's Garrett Polson pulls a foul ball Monday, May 2, 2022 against Forreston. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

This is the ball that bit me.

Earlier this week I was covering the Sterling vs. Forrest baseball game. I planted myself down the left field foul line, just past the Sterling dugout. The spot seemed to be getting lots of action this day.

Too good, as it turned out.

This batter scalded a foul ball my way. I turned to make my retreat — and got beaned just above the left elbow.

Now in the history of sports injuries, it ranks far below Joe Theismann and slightly above a cold beer hand during a round of golf.

I’ve largely avoided any real damage despite many years on the sidelines. I have taken a softball to the shin and a volleyball to the noggin. By far, the worst was a sweaty wrestling towel thrown into the stands during a meet that caught me flush in the kisser.

I can still smell the nightmares.

Years back while covering a Milledgeville football game, the action led its way toward a few of us photogs on the lines, I remember stepping back and seeing a flash. When I looked, the photographer next to me was gone.

I then realized he had been knocked clear by one of them big farm boys they grow up that-a-way. I wasn’t even going to call for help, I was afraid it was time to administer last rites. But this plucky shooter popped right back up, laughed it off and proclaimed all was swell. Hope you’re well, Craig!

— Alex T. Paschal