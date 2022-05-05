Broadway actor to visit with children’s theater troupe in Dixon

DIXON - Young actors preparing for “Fiddler on the Roof Jr.” will have a chance to interact with a Broadway veteran who’s performed the musical more than 3,000 times.

Jimmy Ferraro, who made his Broadway debut in “Fiddler On The Roof” with his signature role as Tevye, will be at the Dixon Historic Theatre at 4 p.m. Thursday to lend his expertise to members of the children’s theater program.

“Jimmy will watch rehearsal and give the kids a unique perspective on the show they are preparing to perform,” theater Manager Scott Fattizzi said.

Ferraro has been teaching students in voice, musical theater and acting for more than 45 years.

He most recently performed “Fiddler” in the 2012 national tour, winning Broadway World’s Best Actor in a Musical Award.

Ferraro has been a stage director for more than 100 productions, recently the touring the production of “The Leading Ladies of Stage and Screen.” He also produced and directed the premier of “Raunchy Little Musical - Belle Barth is Back!” in Florida and in New York in June 2018.

He last starred at the Sierra Repertory Theatre, in Sonora, California, appearing as Edna Turnblad in “Hairspray.”

He has served as producing artistic director at several regional theaters, including his own Ferraro’s Studio Theatre in New Port Richey, Florida. Ferraro is also a contributing editor and theater critic for BroadwayWorld.com reviewing Broadway National Tours.

“Fiddler on the Roof Jr.” will take place at 7:30 p.m. June 10-11 at the theater, 114 S. Galena Ave., in Dixon. Go to dixontheatre.com/events for tickets or more information. Tickets are $10 to $15.

“Fiddler” tells the tale of Tevye, a poor dairyman, and his five daughters in the village of Anatevka where he works with the Jewish community to marry off his daughters and instill in them a sense of tradition in the face of growing adversity in early 20th century Russia.