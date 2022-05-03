Sterling man sentenced to 10 years for Ogle County child rape, has another case pending in Whiteside

OREGON – A Sterling man charged in Whiteside County with sexually assaulting a child younger than 18 was sentenced Tuesday in Ogle County to 10 years for the same thing.
Christopher J. Sprague, 47, raped a 15-year-old girl at the Lake Ladonna Campground in Oregon over Memorial Day weekend, Ogle County State’s Attorney Mike Rock said in a news release, and court records show.
Sprague was charged Oct. 21 with four counts of criminal sexual assault of a child, aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child, and sexual assault by force.
He pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal sexual assault and was sentenced to 5 years, each, sentences to run consecutively.
He must serve 85%, or 8 years and 6 months, and register as a sex offender for life.
Sterling police assisted with the investigation, the release said.
Sprague also was charged Sept. 24 in Whiteside County with criminal sexual assault of a person younger than 18, court records show.
He pleaded not guilty Dec. 27 and has a pretrial hearing June 22.
If convicted, he faces 4 to 15 years in prison, of which he also must serve 85%.
Sprague was sentenced in Whiteside County to 5 years in 1991 for forgery and robbery, and to 6 years in 2006 for manufacturing meth, court records show.