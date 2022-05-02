Sterling couple, Loves Park woman injured in collision

POLO – A Sterling couple was injured and a Loves Park woman remains in critical condition after a two-vehicle collision Friday at the intersection of West Pines and South Lowell Park roads.
That’s the same intersection where 66-year-old Rock Falls motorcyclist Terry E. Richards was killed in a collision around 2:30 p.m. July. 31.
Ogle County deputies responded to Friday’s crash shortly before 7 p.m. According to the preliminary investigation, Elizabeth J. Henderson, 20, was southbound on Lowell Park Road, did not stop at the stop sign and struck an eastbound SUV driven by John R. McCormick, 74.
Henderson’s vehicle then hit two signs before entering the southeast ditch, overturning and coming to rest on its passenger side, deputies said in a news release.
She was taken to KSB Hospital in Dixon then flown to OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, where she was being treated for life-threatening injuries, a spokeswoman there said Monday.
She also was cited for DUI drugs and disobeying a stop sign and issued an I-bond at the hospital, the release said.
McCormick and his passenger, Julie R. McCormick, 74, of Sterling, were treated at KSB for non-life-threatening injuries.
Richards was killed when Katherine E. McConnell, 31, of Rock Falls, failed to yield the right-of-way to his motorcycle, Illinois State Police said.
Richards was airlifted to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford, where he died.
McConnell is charged with disobeying a stop, a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail, and having no insurance, which carries a fine of up to $1,000.
She has a pretrial hearing May 9 in Ogle County Court.