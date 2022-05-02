Public invited to comment on Whiteside County hazard mitigation plan

MORRISON – The Whiteside County Multi-Jurisdictional All Hazards Mitigation Plan, which outlines projects and activities to reduce damages caused by severe weather and other natural or man-made hazards, will be available for public review and comment starting May 19.

The plan, along with a summary sheet and a comment survey, will be available at https://www.whiteside.org/, the county’s website.

People also can review a copy in person by calling Lt. Jake Kilberg at 815-772-5220.

In addition, a forum on the plan will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. May 19 in the County Board Room at the Whiteside County Law Enforcement Center, 400 N. Cherry St.

Comments, which will be used to make any revisions needed before the plan is submitted to Illinois and federal emergency management agencies, will be taken at the forum, and through June 2.

“This plan describes how the county and the participating jurisdictions have been impacted by severe weather and other natural and man-made hazards and identifies specific mitigation actions that can be taken to reduce damages to people and property before events occur,” Sheriff John Booker said in a news release announcing the forum and comment period.

The Whiteside County All Hazards Mitigation Planning Committee prepared this plan update with technical assistance from state and federal agencies, as well as a consultant specializing in emergency management planning, the release said.

The municipalities of Albany, Erie, Fulton, Morrison, Rock Falls, Sterling, and Tampico, as well as Whiteside County, the Regional Office of Education, River Bend School District, Sterling Public Schools, and CGH Medical Center participated in the planning process.