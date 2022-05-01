Shutter to Think: Wabi-sabi on the soccer field

Dixon's Rylee Pfoutz redirects a shot against Stillman Valley Thursday, April 21, 2022. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)

It’s a bit confusing how an untied shoelace completely enhances this photo.

This is what I would classify as a pretty standard soccer photo. Nice action, both feet off the ground is a plus, good body position.

I just can’t take my eyes off that dancing shoelace.

It accentuates the motion. It adds an uncertain element to a certain moment in time, a bit like the Japanese world view of wabi-sabi that celebrates beauty in what’s flawed and imperfect. I first learned about this ancient Japanese thought process from — where else — cartoons.

In the “King of the Hill” episode “The Son Also Roses,” Bobby Hill grows an off-kilter rose for competition in a contest, explaining that wabi-sabi “is kind of like the crack in the Liberty Bell or the mole on Cindy Crawford’s cheek.”

Now I won’t classify this picture on the same scale as iconic Americana or Crawford’s cheeks, but the comparison is undeniable.

