Aspiring teachers participate in inaugural symposium at SVCC

DIXON — Brenda Tavares assisted in a bilingual kindergarten class, earning the Education Pathways endorsement for her high school diploma.
So it was a treat to have a one-on-one conversation on Friday with state schools Superintendent Carmen I. Ayala, who specialized in bilingual education throughout her career.
“I definitely want to work in a bilingual setting,” said Tavares, a student at Sterling High School.
The inaugural Education Symposium was Friday morning at Sauk Valley Community College. Ayala was the keynote speaker, but she also was available for followup conversations with students like Tavares who are exploring education as a career path.
Tavares says her goal to become a teacher with bilingual skills means more than helping students achieve. “There are parents who know English, but it’s easier for them to communicate in Spanish,” Tavares says. “Being in a school setting where there are more people who speak Spanish is beneficial for the parents.”
A key component to the Pathways endorsement is devoting 60 work hours in a chosen field. For education, that usually means shadowing a teacher and performing tasks as directed.
Tavares took part in multiple activities. Her main task was to help two specific students learn the alphabet in Spanish and English.
During the seminar’s introductory session, Ayala gave her story to attendees, including her distinction as the first woman and first Latina to sit as state superintendent at the Illinois State Board of Education. But she also shared her experiences as a teacher.
There was a give and take during that first session.
“They shared with me what levels they wanted to teach in: early elementary, middle school, high school,” said Ayala later as she strolled through Dillon Hall meeting the students. “And so I tried to engage with them. We laughed. Had a good time. I hope it was inspiring.”
About 80 students from 11 schools in the Regional Office of Education 47 participated in the symposium — part of an effort to promote teaching as a career path, said Chanda McDonnell, Pathway navigator for the office.
Teachers are in short supply. In a 2021 survey of the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents, 87% say they have a teacher shortage problem. On Friday, Gov. JB Pritzker said the state had more than 2,100 unfilled teaching positions. Other groups have reported similar numbers, most upwards of 1,700.
As the symposium continued, there were team-building exercises in the gym. The contingent from Rock Falls High School was there working on a positive-reinforcement bulletin board.
“I just like interacting with the students, creating new ideas, helping the kids,” said Hailey Vos, who was grateful for the head start on her teaching career. Time spent earning the Pathways endorsement meant she earned dual college credits through SVCC.
Vos plans to attend Illinois State and would like to teach fourth- or fifth-grade students.
She said four seniors from Rock Falls earned their endorsement — Ellie Wasson, Allie Royer and Breanna Morgan were the others. Morgan was chosen as a Golden Apple finalist, meaning she is in line for financial assistance.
In the main hall, students had the opportunity to meet with educators from various disciplines in the field.
“Some of us are high school teachers, some elementary, some are counseling, some are athletic directors, all different parts of the education world,” said Morrison High School teacher Connie Royer, one of the professionals who volunteered.
Some of the participants were Narcisco Puentes, a retired elementary teacher who serves on the Sterling Public Schools board of education; Dave Baisden, a Fulton High School guidance counselor; and Amy Sigel, a Rock Falls special education teacher.
Also on hand: Jackie Wiersema, a middle school counselor at River Bend Middle School and therapy dog, Kaiser.
Royer said her hope is that students will gain “a positive view on education and a possible interest in going into it.”
On the second floor, students got to participate in mock job interviews with nine administrators from across the region, including Mike Berentes, Rock Falls principal, and Jessica Muesel, Dixon High School assistant principal.
In the concourse, representatives from five colleges and universities, in addition to SVCC, had recruitment materials ready to hand out.
“For me, it’s really the bigger picture: building the teacher workforce,” said Christine Schweitzer, assistant director in the office of student success at Northern Illinois University. “Illinois still has 1,700 unfilled teaching positions, which is insane, and it’s been that way since February.”
She sees her role as a way to simplify the admissions process for teaching candidates bound for NIU. “Get those students in, work with community colleges, build those relationships and make it easier for students to pursue that (teaching career) and obtain their license.”
Schweitzer said not only are job prospects good, NIU is able to offer a range of financial assistance to students in the education program. One avenue, which is for people working in child care to earn an early childhood teaching degree, covers all the costs of attendance.
On Thursday, Gov. JB Pritzker signed a package of bills designed to address the teaching shortage, most of which was focused on easing licensing restrictions.
The other component, though, is directing high school graduates into college programs. Education Pathways and the symposium itself streamline that process and provide financial assistance for students willing to get started while still in high school.
For example, SVCC offers $100 to students with the Pathway endorsement.
“So impressed with Sauk Valley Community College and what ROE 47 is doing to promote and inspire the students,” said Ayala.
The goal, after all, is “so we can grow our own,” she said.
Golden Apple Finalists
Students who earn the College and Career Pathway Endorsement in Education are automatically placed in the final round of the application process.
by school
River Bend, Fulton: Aliya Bueno, Teegan Germann, Kara Stoecker
Morrison: Tanna Frederick
Rock Falls: Breanna Morgan, Allie Royer, Hailey Vos, Ellie Wasson
Dixon: Madison Cumberland, Holli Miller
Forrestville Valley: Naya Haller
Amboy: Olivia Dinges, Ian Eller, Olivia Miller
Participating schools
River Bend, Morrison, Rock Falls, Dixon, Forrestville Valley, Amboy, Prophetstown-Lyndon-Tampico, Sterling, Ashton-Franklin Center, Regional Center for Change, Byron.