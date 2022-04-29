Saxophonists featured in Sterling Municipal Band’s spring concert

STERLING — Saxophonist Allen Cordingley and the Pioneer Saxophone Ensemble — both from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville — were the featured performers Wednesday at Centennial Auditorium during the Spring Concert by the Sterling Municipal Band.

Cordingley, playing the alto saxophone, was featured in three numbers: “Fantasia for Alto Saxophone” by Claude T. Smith, “Catch Me If You Can” by John Williams and “A Gershwin Fantasy” by George Gershwin.

The 14-member ensemble started the concert’s second act with “Finale to Symphony No. 4″ by Peter Tchaikovsky.

The evening program began with Andrew Boysen Jr.’s “Kirkpatrick Fanfare” and also included “Chorale and Shaker Dance,” “Chasing Sunlight,” “Commando March,” and a suite of folk music.

Annette Hackbarth, a trumpet player and director of bands for the Dakota School District, served as conductor.

Annette Hackbarth, director of bands at Dakota schools, serves as conductor for the Sterling Municipal Band's Spring Concert on Wednesday at Centennial Auditorium. (Troy Taylor)

The band’s 2022 Music Under the Stars season includes 12 dates at Central Memorial Park’s Grandon Civic Center. All the concerts start at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday night performances are:

June 1, opening concert; June 8 featuring guest soloist Madeline Geil, June 15 “A Night on Broadway,” June 22 features guest conductor Jonathan Lauff of Neuqua Valley High School, June 29 “Fourth of July Celebration,” July 6 “Conductors Night Out,” July 13 featuring guest conductor Charles Menghini of Vandercook College of Music, July 20 featuring guest conductor Anthony Marinello of Illinois State University, July 27 “Kidz Koncert” and Aug. 3 “And Evening of Frank Sinatra Hits” featuring solist Jason Richards and the Josh Duffee Quintet.

There are two Saturday evening concerts:

June 25 featuring Josh Duffee Orchestra and July 16 featuring the Illinois Brass Band.