Prescription drug drop off Saturday at Dixon Police Department

DIXON — The Dixon Police Department is a collection site for the Drug Enforcement Agency’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Illinois American Water, the state’s largest investor-owned water utility, is asking customers to drop off unwanted medications at approved collection sites so they can be incinerated. The Environmental Protection Agency recommends this form of disposal as opposed to flushing meds down the toilet or throwing them in the trash, both of which can harm water quality.