Lee County administrator receives state accolades

DIXON - Lee County Administrator Wendy Ryerson was recently honored with a state award and recognition for her longtime contributions as an assessor.

Ryerson began working for the county around 35 years ago as clerical support staff in the assessor’s office, and she became the chief county assessment officer more than 20 years ago.

Last year, she was hired as county administrator to support and implement board policies, manage the county’s 180 employees efficiently, and organize and direct department heads, among other leadership duties.

She was presented with the Outstanding Achievement in Property Assessment for counties with fewer than 50,000 people earlier this month during the annual Illinois Property Assessment Institute conference in Bloomington-Normal.

Criteria was based on assessment accuracy measured against comparable jurisdictions, innovation practices that improve the quality of assessments within the jurisdiction, collaboration working with other officials, both inside and outside the specific jurisdiction, and ethics maintaining the public trust in the assessment and property tax cycles.

Ryerson went to the conference thinking she would just be teaching some breakout sessions, so the award came as a surprise as well as being honored for her longtime service and as a past Marshall Theroux award winner, the highest honor bestowed upon an Illinois assessment professional.

Lee County Assessor Jennifer Boyd said Ryerson received a dozen letters in support of her nomination that described her with “integrity, humility, honesty and respect,” a “calming influence during turbulent times,” and a “standard of excellence that public servants should aspire to.”

She was also recognized for her work in past years to pioneer valuation models for wind energy, which were then codified into state law.

Boyd said collaboration and ethics were her most outstanding qualities.

“I believe we have all seen Wendy shine in these two areas,” Boyd said Thursday when Ryerson was applauded by the County Board. “Wendy is selfless, caring and giving of her time and efforts. She has mentored many within the county - myself included - as well as across the assessment field.”

Ryerson has been involved in many projects and committees in the assessment world and also served as president of the County Assessment Officers Association.

“Wendy does not do all that she does for recognition; she is truly passionate about her profession doing the right thing, helping and mentoring others,” Boyd said. “She is astounding at helping all parties collaborate and come to a common good. She holds herself to high ethical standards that reflect on the county.”

Ryerson thanked all who supported her including friends, colleagues and family.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you from the bottom of my heart; I truly appreciate it,” she said.



