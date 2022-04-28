April 28, 2022
Dixon High School will have 3 performances of ‘Mamma Mia’

By Troy E. Taylor
Sophie, being played by Laynie Berkey, opens Dixon High School's musical "Mamma Mia" during dress rehearsal Wednesday. Show times are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the James A. Wiltz Auditorium at DHS. Reserved seating is $10 a ticket, $3 for Dixon Public Schools students with an ID.

Sophie, being played by Laynie Berkey, opens Dixon High School's musical "Mamma Mia" during dress rehearsal Wednesday. Show times are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the James A. Wiltz Auditorium at DHS. Reserved seating is $10 a ticket, $3 for Dixon Public Schools students with an ID. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

DIXON — Dixon High School’s spring production of the musical “Mamma Mia” will be 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Wiltz Auditorium.

Tickets are $10, but $3 for students in the district.

The show is about a bride’s decision to learn the identity of her father. It’s set on a Greek island, with some of ABBA’s greatest hits woven into the tale.

For Friday’s performance, Bridget McCrory will play Sophie, Teyla Wendt is Ali and Ainsley Govig will be Donna.

For Saturday and Sunday, Laynie Berkey will be Sophie, McCrory will be Ali and Jenna Cibu will be Donna.

For all performances, Lillian Deter is Lisa, Leslie Pettorini is Tanya, Abby Tate is Rosie, Owen Winters is Sky, Jacob Schumacher is Pepper, Shaun DeVries is Eddie, Aidan Flanagan is Harry Bright, Tyler Zepezauer is Bill Austin, Ian Gordon is Sam Carmichael and Brett Cumberland is Father Alexandrios.

The ensemble includes Govig and Wendt, as well as, Razor Ashford, Alexis Baker, Ary Collins, Madison Cumberland, Olivia Gingris, Cecilia Hartman, Olivia Hernandez, Eve Hvarre, Hal Moore, Molly Oliver, Ava Pazera, Falan Schwarz, Grace Shoemaker-Fenwick, Arlo Snead, Tyra Stokes, Christopher Wadsworth, and Daven Whaley.

Sophie, being played by Laynie Berkey, opens Dixon High School's musical "Mamma Mia" during dress rehearsal Wednesday. Show times are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the James A. Wiltz Auditorium at DHS. Reserved seating is $10 a ticket, $3 for Dixon Public Schools students with an ID.

Sophie, being played by Laynie Berkey, opens Dixon High School's musical "Mamma Mia" during dress rehearsal Wednesday. Show times are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the James A. Wiltz Auditorium at DHS. Reserved seating is $10 a ticket, $3 for Dixon Public Schools students with an ID. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Troy Taylor

Troy E. Taylor

Was named editor for Saukvalley.com and the Gazette and Telegraph in 2021. An Illinois native, he has been a reporter or editor in daily newspapers since 1989.