5 Things to do in Sauk Valley: Vintage cars, school musicals and more

Clear skies and spotlights: there’s so much to see and do in the Sauk Valley. Vintage cars, artwork by the nation’s best watercolorists, aspiring high school actors taking the stage, country crafts and fun runs are just the starting point of the weekend’s activities.

1 Fine rides. Sterling Main Street Car Show, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Second Avenue and East Second Street, Sterling. Judging begins at noon, 50-50 drawing 2 p.m., awards 2:15 p.m. including Mayor’s Choice and Best of Show. 3-D Sound will serve as master of ceremonies. Sauk Valley Shifters swap meet. Admission is free.

Proud owners showed off what was under their hoods Sunday at the Sterling Main Street Car Show in an undated file photo. The event returns Sunday. (Philip Marruffo)

2 Dab of water. Painter Michael Ireland will provide a watercolor demonstration and present jury awards when the 38th Illinois Watercolor Society National Exhibition opens 1 p.m. Saturday at The Next Picture Show, 113 W. First St., Dixon. The gallery will be on display through May 28, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

3 School plays. “Seussical the Musical,” a stage production by Rock Falls High School, will be 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Tabor Gym. Tickets are $5. “Mama Mia,” a stage production by Dixon High School Theater, 7 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at James A. Wiltz Auditorium, Dixon High School. Tickets are $10, $3 for students.

Rock Falls High School student Molly Maloy plays the part of The Cat in the Hat in the school’s rendition of “Seussical the Musical” playing this Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

4 Crafty displays. Spring Fling Craft and Vendor Show, noon to 7 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Loveland Community House, 513 W. Second St., Dixon. Admittance is free.

5 On the go. National Health Kids Day 1K and 5K runs, 9 a.m. Saturday, Dixon Family YMCA, 110 N. Galena Dixon. Registration $30 adults, $10 youth.

