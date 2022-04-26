Harbor Freight Tools taking applications for new Sterling store

STERLING – Harbor Freight Tools is accepting applications for the 25 to 30 jobs it expects to bring to town when its new store at 4311 E. Lincolnway opens this summer.
Construction is under way in the old Staples location in Pine Tree Plaza, where Harbor Freight will locate, using area workers and companies, the discount tool retailer said in a news release.
An opening date will be announced closer to the opening, the release said.
“We’ve been looking to open a location in Sterling for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous values to the community,” Trey Feiler, senior vice president of real estate and construction, said in the release.
“In addition to finding a great location, we were attracted by the availability of great associates in the Sterling area, and we look forward to having them join the Harbor Freight team.”
The 25 to 30 positions will include sales and logistic supervisors, senior associates, sales associates, and seasonal workers.
The Staples location has been vacant since 2015.
Harbor Freight has more than 24,000 associates and more than 1,200 locations nationwide.
Forbes Magazine recently recognized the family-owned company, in business since 1977, as “one of the top 20 large employers in all of retail, one of the top employers in terms of diversity, a top employer for women, and one of the country’s best employers for veterans for two years in a row,” the release said.
Diversityjobs.com also recognized the company as a top employer for its commitment to diversity and inclusion, it said.
For more information on the company and to apply, go to www.harborfreightjobs.com/retail and search for “Sterling, IL.”