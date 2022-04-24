Shutter to Think: Egg drop from on high

Michael Thomas, a member of Turning Point CITI Church, was one of the lucky ones to get to drop the eggs from the helicopter, Saturday, April 16, 2022. Pilot Jonathan Mabry of JMX Helicopters of Princeton made four passes, then came down for another load of eggs before the eager seekers were allowed to scramble for the treats. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)

There’s been a lot of firsts for me lately. The latest first was airborne Easter eggs.

Turning Point CITI Church of Dixon brought in a helicopter to carpet bomb their backyard with high caloric explosives, and everyone loved it. Well over 300 kids, often with their parents and grandparents in tow, attended the egg drop bringing the total number to … a lot.

The concept was pretty simple: take thousands of plastic eggs, strategically tape them to prevent them from opening upon atmospheric re-entry, and dump out of a helicopter. Fun! After several passes, all the eggs have been distributed. The kids were unleashed to gobble up the loot, crack them open and scoop out the goodies.

Michael Thomas of Dixon, a member of the church, was lucky enough to get to chuck the plastic payload out of an open door. Guy was beaming when I spoke with him afterwards. Plus, he hung out of the door long enough for me to grab a photo for a nice human element. More fun! The event went so well that there’s talk of adding a second drop next year. Stay tuned!

