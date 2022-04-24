Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed April 8-15

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Donald R. and Bonita J. Tegeler to Piper J. Lindhe, 6026 Garden Plain Road, Fulton, $100,000.

⋅ Derek S. and Aliesha Dwyer to BGRS Relocation Inc., 204 Maple Lane, Fulton, $230,500.

⋅ BGRS Relocation Inc. to Amanda Nicole Ratcliff, 204 Maple Lane, Fulton, $230,500.

⋅ David A. Olsen to Kurt Dreger Trust, 413 13th Ave., Fulton, $125,000.

⋅ Blecha Holdings LLC Series 508 Fourth to Matthew Howard, 508 Fourth St., Fulton, $134,000.

⋅ Robert R. and Janet E. Arnold to Christopher and Tracey Hemminger, 17564 J St., Sterling, $312,500.

⋅ Gregory L. and Janice J. Andersen to Michael E. and Diana S. Lubbs, 3219 Mineral Springs Road, Sterling, $250,000.

⋅ Rafael S. and Gernalyn F. Figueroa to Nathan Martin, 12501 State St., Sterling, $124,000.

⋅ 20042 Trust, Series 20042, HSBC Bank USA, trustee, to Bulmaro Rocha, 1410 Ave. L, Sterling, $16,000.

⋅ Gary F. Milnes to Darrel R. and Angela S. Vandervinne, 127 E. Main St., Morrison, $63,000.

⋅ Jody M. and Maggie A. Young to Gary Clevenger, 1205 Ninth Ave., Rock Falls, $27,000.

⋅ Gerald and Jocelyn Johnston to Kurt and Brian Properties LLC, 207 E. Ninth St., Rock Falls, $90,000.

⋅ Ernest Valladeras to Jose Luis and Paula Macias, 412 W. Sixth St., Sterling, $65,000.

⋅ Stanley C. and Sandra Emmert to Adam Khaled Tarawneh, 108 E. Park St., Morrison, $90,000.

⋅ Richard Wayne and Barbara J. Bruder to Faith Ann Honeyman and Drey Burks, 1314 11th Ave., Sterling, $74,000.

⋅ Marlene H. and Leonard Devers to Rhonda Devers, 25009 Front St., Sterling, $38,000.

⋅ Ronald J. Huebner to Michael Van Zuiden, 919 Third Ave., Fulton, $220,000.

⋅ Brett A. and Rebecca Kathleen Wiersema to Trae M. Tiesman, 120 Riverview Drive, Albany, $97,500.

⋅ Joe R. and Cindy S. Bielema to Illinois Department of Transportation, 206 E. Wall St., Morrison, $2,788.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ Frank J. Harts Sr. to Gabriel L. and Michael L. Harts, 904 W. 10th St., Sterling, $0.

⋅ James M. Woods to NW Properties and Apartments LLC, 615 Seventh Ave., Fulton, $0.

⋅ John A. and Bonnie L. Bauscher to John J. Bauscher, Jill R. King and William Halverson, 408 Portland Ave., Morrison, $0.

⋅ Richard and Jennie Brauer to Anthony J. Brauer, 700 Ave. D, Rock Falls, $0.

⋅ Jennifer K Danreiter Hunsberger to Kim M. Neisewander, 510 Heinze Drive, Rock Falls, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Steve A. and Denise L. McGinn Trust to Dustin L. and Lisa M. Sandrock, six parcels on Star Road, Prophetstown, $716,000.

⋅ Steve A. and Denise L. McGinn Trust to Marc T. Schutz Trust, eight parcels on Felton Road, Prophetstown, $1,787,000.

⋅ Rock River Housing Trust, Susan J. Spratt, trustee, to Savannah Giles, 1501 Wike Drive, Rock Falls, $86,000.

Executor’s deeds

⋅ Scott A. Parson Estate to Brandon M. Radosh, 1611 Seventh Ave., Rock Falls, $40,000.

⋅ Wayne E. Akker Estate to Garrett and Kathleen Karman, 303 W. Main St., Morrison, $85,000.

⋅ Patricia Ann Bright Estate to Pamela and Gerald W. Paterson, 13090 Garden Plain Road, Morrison, $160,000.

Deed

⋅ FMI US Property Holdings LLC to Mira M. Majzoub Trust, Tarek M. Mogharbel, trustee, 2516 E. Lincolnway, Sterling (KFC and Long John Silvers), $900,000.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty Deeds

⋅ Patrick and Mary Allensworth to Lon J. Beutke, 2846 U.S. Route 30, Compton, $40,000.

⋅ St. Mary Cement US LLC to Reiss Properties LLC, one parcel in Dixon Township, $175,000.

⋅ Regina Cione to Mayra Lizbeth Canales, block 26, lot 161, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $15,500.

⋅ Cheryl L. Morgengroth, also Nunn, to Marisol Camacho, block 5, lot 201, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $13,000.

⋅ Jean A. Turner to Anna Harshman, 603 N. Jefferson Ave., Dixon, $119,000.

⋅ Edward and McKayle Deets to Joan and Thomas Roth, 611 Institute Blvd., Dixon, $145,000.

⋅ Scott Cuvelier to Emily E. and Blake R. Grimm, 807 Chicago Ave., Dixon, $125,629.

⋅ James Bakopoulos to Daniel and Tiffani Diveley, 314A Rock Island Road, Dixon, $585,000.

⋅ Myrl E. Johnson to Meisterhaus LLC, 2003 W. First St., Dixon, $40,000.

⋅ Linda C. McCullough to Guillermo Suarez and Maria Reyes, 2785 Perry Road, Steward, $140,000.

Quit claim deed

⋅ William J. Dietz Revocable Trust, William J. Dietz, trustee, to Tommy Joe and Carol L. Dietz Living Trust, Tommy Joe and Carol L. Dietz, co-trustees, one parcel in Harmon Township, $0.

Trustees deed

⋅ Cartell Family Trust, Richard J. and Carolyn J. Cartell, co-trustees, to Juanita A. Rodriguez and Stanley Holliman, block 4, lot 161, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $15,000.

Executor’s deed

⋅ Amelia Cymerman, John Cymerman, executor, to Mark Cymerman, block 24, lot 115, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Thomas L. Beilke to Joseph R. Monaco, 9388 N. Meridian Road, Byron, $93,000.

⋅ Dawn B. and Joseph H. Kielsmeier Sr. to Scott and Nichole Norris, 510 Main St., Leaf River, $65,000.

⋅ Kathryn A. Hill to Raul Hernandez Arreola and Leslie D. Hernandez, 158 Prairie Moon Drive, Davis Junction, $226,000.

⋅ Hammer Farms of Illinois LLC to Matthew and Robin Hammer, one parcel in Pine Creek Township, Oregon, $796,730.

⋅ Joshua Suiugan to Emily and Erik Eckerstrom, 6196 E. McCormick Road, Byron, $450,000.

⋅ Westwood Haywell LLC to Trpy A. and Joann Ramaker, one parcel in Flagg Township, $323,900.

⋅ Guillermo Suarez to Samantha Kratochvil and Jacob Edwards, 1202 W. Second Ave., Rochelle, $112,000.

⋅ Jessica L. Bonne to Jenna L. Schaid, Geoffrey L. and Justin W. Bonne and Jessica L. Bonne Reserving Life Estate, 3984 E. Oak Grove Road, Byron, $0.

⋅ Robert E. and Bernice McPhillips to Dustin K. and Sarah A. Spears, 17935 W. Chambers St., Polo, $21,060.

⋅ Norman F. and Apryl J. Waters to Jennifer L. Byrd, 230 Parkview Drive, Oregon, $213,000.

⋅ Regan Farmer to Denise Dawn Koehler, 137 E. Grant St., Stillman Valley, $141,000.

⋅ D.J. Haywell Storage LLC to D.J. HP Real Estate LLC, one parcel in Scott Township, $300,000.

⋅ Mark A. and Wittney A. Johnson to Carla M. Mizner, 485 Mill Ridge Drive, Byron, $108,000.

⋅ Laurie K. Molosz, also Hongsermeier, and Cindy L. Deming to Marco A. and Adriana Hernandez, 200 S. Eighth St., Oregon, $41,000.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ Donald D. Kennay to Joan D. Pfeiffer, one parcel in Pine Rock Township, $0.

⋅ Martin & Co. Excavating to Nitram Properties Inc., 14071 W. Milledgeville Road and one other parcel in Polo, $0.

⋅ Estate of James Keehn and Daniel McGee to Randy Masterson, 205 S. Walnut Ave., Dixon, $3,500.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Walter P. and Rose Mary Howald Family Trust, Mary Howald, trustee, to Jeremy Thomas Whitehead, 205 S. Walnut Ave., Forreston, $60,000.

⋅ Randy E. Mershon Trust and Joan H. Mershon, Randy E. Mershon, trustee, to Utility Dynamics Corp., 615 N. 15th St., Rochelle, $210,000.

⋅ King Farm Trust, Robert W, King, trustee, to Katherine E. Nelson, Tonya L. Vant, Becky F. Leggett, Kristian B. Regalado and Robert W., Ryan M. and Jeffery J. King, two parcels in Pine Rock Township, $0.

⋅ Halvorsen Revocable Family Trust, Steven J. and Cynthia J. Halvorson, trustees, to Scott and Trevor Watson and Connor Batjes, 553 S. Daysville Road, Oregon, $90,000.

Executor deed

⋅ The late James L. Barnes by executor to Kaylee Fowler, 304 N. Mix St., Oregon, $157,900.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office