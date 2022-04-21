Several chances to get crafty, take up a new hobby

The following is a list of current events and upcoming activities going on in the Sauk Valley. Don’t forget to check out 5 Things To Do for other opportunities.

Do you have information on an upcoming event or attraction? Be sure to let us know. Submit information for Sauk Valley Media’s weekly calendar to news@saukvalley.com. Include a contact person and phone number.

This week

Tribute to Elton John and Billy Joel by Mike Sigman, 11:30 a.m. Friday at White Pines Playhouse, Mt. Morris. Tickets $47-$57.

Creativity on the Move: A Showcase of Art, Craft, Talent and Skills, 6-8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Savanna Museum and Cultural Center, Savanna. Anyone is welcome to participate and set up a display of creations in any craft or photographic medium as long the items are original works. The event is free but donations to the museum are accepted.

Barn Quilt Painting Class, hosted by Rock Falls Tourism, will be 10 a.m. to 4p.m. at Mexicali Rose Banquet Hall, 1409 Eighth Ave., Rock Falls. Costs $45. Call first at 815-622-1106.

Oregon High School Band’s fifth annual trivia night will be 6 p.m. Saturday at the Oregon High School gymnasium, 201 N. Third St., Oregon. Tickets $20. Call 815-677-0873 or email aeckardt@ocusd.net for more information.

Spring Membership Art Show will be 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and April 30 and May1 at the Eagle’s Nest Art Group gallery, Second Floor, Conover Square Mall, 201 N. Third St., Oregon. Opening reception is Saturday. The exhibition has 50 pieces of art in several mediums. The show is free. Call 815-732-7783 or 815-734-6594 for more information.

Open house for Northwest Illinois Model Railroad Club, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 101 Main St., Chadwick.

Hennepin Feeder Canal Cleanup, noon Saturday at Centennial Park, Rock Falls. Check-in is at the Lions Shelter.

Lutheran School Trivia Night, 4:30 p.m. Saturday at McCormick Event Center, 205 E. Third St., Rock Falls. Participation, $40. Call 815-625-3800 for more information.

Whiteside Area Career Center CEO Trade Show, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 27 and Thursday, April 28 at Northland Mall, 2900 East Lincolnway, Sterling. Showcase for students in the Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities program.

Upcoming

Music

Clinton Symphony Orchestra has a performance April 30 at Vernon Cook Theater in Clinton.

Jam Session, 7 p.m. every Thursday, American Legion Post 902, 712 Fourth Ave., Rock Falls.

Rosbrook Studio Second Saturday Open Mic, signup at 6 p.m., performances 7 to 11 p.m., 107 S. Peoria Ave., Dixon. $3 suggested donation.

The First Fridays Open Mic, K’s Sports Bar, 408 East Washington (Route 64) in Oregon. Admission is free, although a jar is available for donations. Sign-up for performers is at 6:45. For information, call 815-449-2660.

Starlight’s Theatre and Lounge, 314 First Ave., Sterling. Rout 38, rock and country, 8 p.m. to midnight, April 23.

Bishop Hill Creative Commons, 309 N. Bishop Hill St., Bishop Hill. $10-$20 donation. Potluck , 6 p.m.

Theater productions

Historic Dixon Theatre

Tickets are on sale for the following shows at Historic Dixon Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave. Go to dixontheatre.com/events/ for tickets or more information.

Rendezvous Symphony Orchestra with featured soprano Michelle Areyzaga, 5 p.m. May 1. $15-$50

Exile: The No Limit Tour, 7:30 p.m. May 7.

Joe Piscopo, 7:30 p.m., May 13.

Million Dollar Quartet, 7:30 p.m. May 26.

Menopause the Musical, Sept. 28-29.

Forever Young, Oct. 7.

ABBA Mania, Oct. 16.

Paul Childers, Oct. 22.

Yesterday: A Beatles Tribute Endorsed by Sir Paul McCartney, Nov. 5.

Annie jr., Nov. 18-19.

Cinderella (A community theater production), Dec. 9-11.

The Prophecy Show: The Music of Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 30.

Motor City: the Motown Revue, Jan. 14.

Still Collins, Jan. 28.

Shanghai Circus, Feb. 24.

Doug Allen Nash, March 11.

Comedian Yakov Smirnoff, March 24.

Head East, April 7.

Adventures of Tortoise and the Hair Next Generation, April 23, 2023

The Machine: The Music of Pink Floyd, April 28, 2023

Under the Street Lamp, May 13, 2023

Illusionist Mike Super, May 27, 2023

Dixon Stage Left, 306 W First St, Dixon

Vincent by Leonard Nimoy, 7:30 p.m. May 6-7, 13-14, 19-21.

The Next Picture Show, 113 E First St., Dixon

Band of Five Mozart quintet and Plein Air artist Maggie Capettini, 5:30 p.m., April 21

Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mt. Carroll.

Escape To Margaritaville. June 2-12

Lend Me A Tenor, June 16-26

Annie, June 30-July 10

Legally Blonde, July 14-24

Nunsense, July 28-Aug. 7

We Will Rock You, Aug. 11-31

Hank Williams: Lost Highway, Sept. 8-18

Forever Plaid: Plaid Tidings, Dec. 1-11

Morrison Music Theater Association, “Steel Magnolias.” Morrison Institute of Technology auditorium. Tickets $10 in advance, $12 at the door. Children 11 and younger free. This event has been postponed and will be rescheduled.

Performing Arts Guild, “The One Act Play That Goes Wrong,” May 13-15, May 20-22, Pinecrest Grove Theatre.

Clinton Area Showboat Theatre, 303 Riverview Drive, Clinton, Iowa. Call 563-242-6760 or email boxoffice@showboat.org

Sister Act, June 2, June 4-12.

Calendar Girls, June 16-26.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s State Fair, June 30, July 2-17.

The Wedding Singer, July 21-31.

The World Goes ‘Round, Aug. 4, Aug. 6-14.

White Pines Lodge, Ogle County.

Art exhibits

The 73rd Phidian Art Show remains on display until April 22 at The Next Picture Show, 113 W. 1st St. in Dixon. The exhibit of original artwork is in the gallery on the first floor during gallery hours, Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

At the Water’s Edge, an art gallery on the importance of water will debut Friday at the first floor of KSB Commerce Towers, 215 E First St., Dixon. Presented by The Next Picture Show.

Art and Pop Culture, exhibit by artist Austin Burrows, 1 - 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through April 30, Prairie Arts Center, 24 Park Ave. East, Princeton.

Markets

Twin City Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, year-round indoors and out; 106 Avenue A in Sterling, 815-626-8610, twincitycarmersmarket.com and Facebook.

Chana Route 64 Auction Barn Inc. auction, 10 a.m. (first and third) Sunday; flea market, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (second and fourth) Saturday and Sunday at 620 S. Stone Hill Road. Find Chana Auction Barn on Facebook or call 815-830-3898 for more information. Contact Market Manager Robin at 815-973-0728 for details.

Byron Museum of History, spring markets for Sunshine Park vendors, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 14.

Museums, exhibits and attractions

Loveland History Museum, 9 a.m. -2 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Loveland Community House, 513 W. Second St., Dixon; free; lovelandcommunityhouse.org or 815-284-2741.

Ingersoll Wetlands Learning Center at Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge. Open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7071 Riverview Road, Thomson. Call 815-273-2732.

Reagan Boyhood Home, 810 S Hennepin Ave, Dixon, March 29 to Dec. 17, is open for tours Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with the last tour leaving at 3 p.m.

Northwest Territory Historic Center, 205 West Fifth St. Dixon, open 9 a.m - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Ronald Reagan Birthplace/Museum, 111 Main Street, Tampico., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday (Except Easter Sunday and Mother’s Day). 815-622-8705.

Byron Museum of History. Permanent museum exhibits include; Agriculture Then and Now, Underground Railroad, Local Veterans, Byron Business, Outhouses, Trains, and A.G. Spalding. Open Wednesday-Saturday 10:00 to 3:00, located at 110 North Union Street, Byron IL

Smithsonian Gardens and the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service present Pollination Investigation, an exhibition that explores the who, what, when, where, why, and how of pollination by interpreting the unique relationship between pollinators and flowers. $9 for adults, $8 for youth (ages 3-18), seniors, college students and military. The Putnam Museum 1717 W 12th St, Davenport, Iowa.

Special interest

Dixon Coin Club, 7 p.m., first Tuesday, American Legion, 1120 W. First St., Dixon.

