Dixon Public Schools calls special meeting for personnel item

DIXON — Dixon Public Schools announced a special meeting of the board of education for 4 p.m. Monday at the administrative office on 1335 Franklin Grove Road.

The meeting’s agenda lists only one action item: Consideration of personnel action recommended by the administration.

The agenda includes an opportunity for community and staff comments. The board will then retire into an executive session before taking up the matter for a vote.

Persons wishing to submit public comment need to email requests to board President Linda Wegner at lwegner@dps170.org and to Superintendent Margo Empen at mempen@dps170.org by noon on Monday.