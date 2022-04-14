More than 100 Sterling students recognized for academic and extracurricular achievements

STERLING — More than 100 students from Sterling and Newman high schools were recognized for academic and extracurricular achievement during the 37th annual Sterling Noon Rotary Student Excellence Program on Wednesday at Centennial Auditorium.

The highlight of the program was the presentation of the four-year honorees. Sauk Valley Community College President Dave Hellmich, in his role as Rotary club’s president, gave plaques to the 16 students introduced by presenter John Berge.

Four-year honorees at the 37th Sterling Noon Rotary Student Excellence Program are presented to the audience gathered at Centennial Auditorium on Wednesday. During the ceremony more than a 100 Sterling and Newman students were recognized for academic achievement. (Troy Taylor)

The four-year honorees were Alicia Ardis of Newman, Tori Arduini of Sterling, Reiley Austin of Sterling, Chelsey Chatters of Sterling, Andrew Doughty of Sterling, Samantha Feather of Sterling, Laelin Fossett of Sterling, Paige Geil of Sterling, Dale Guerrieri of Sterling, Laura Heuser of Sterling, Lindsay Johnson of Sterling, Gabrielle Pyron of Sterling, Cameron Taylor of Sterling, Sarah Tunink of Newman, Lizbeth Valdivia of Sterling and Luke Valentino of Sterling.

David Hellmich, president of Sauk Valley Community College, greets Newman senior Alicia Ardis on stage Wednesday evening during the 37th Sterling Noon Rotary Student Excellence Program held at Centennial Auditorium. (Troy Taylor)

Each of the 29 members of the senior class that were in attendance were given an opportunity to share their career, vocational or college-level plans with the assembly.

Sauk Valley Community College President Dave Hellmich, in his role as president of the Sterling Noon Rotary Club, listens as Sterling High School student Sarah Navarro lists her post-graduate plans on Wednesday during the 37th Sterling Noon Rotary Student Excellence Program held at Centennial Auditorium. (Troy Taylor)

Award recipients from the past few years, those that could not be recognized during the COVID-19 pandemic, were also acknowledged.

This included the Paul Harris Award winners: Laura Carbaugh from 2022, Tad Everett from 2021 and Jeff Gale and Debbi Kelley from 2020.

Fritiof Fagergren of Sweden, who was a part of the Rotary Youth Exchange to Sterling in 2018, provided a video message to participants of the 37th Sterling Noon Rotary Student Excellence Program held Wednesday at Centennial Auditorium. Fagergren encouraged students to apply for the exchange program, saying he still keeps up with his Sterling host families and even receives care packages from them. Pick a country, any country, he said, then added with amusement in his voice, "Don't pick Norway." (Troy Taylor)

Rotary Scholarship Recipients were: Kate Preston of Sterling and Kiley Sanders of Newman from 2020, Kassie Long Of Sterling and Trinity Winchell of Newman from 2021 and Estella Gardner of Sterling and Alexa Trevillyan of Rock Falls in 2022.

Outbound Rotary Youth Exchange participant Aaliyah Gaffey narrating a video about her study time spent in Italy in 2019. Fritiof Fagergren of Sweden, the inbound exchange student, also appeared in a video where he shared his continued connection with host families in Sterling.

Steve Munson, a Sterling pharmacist, provided the keynote address.