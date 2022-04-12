April 12, 2022
Sterling Library to present Zoom evening with Nick Offerman and Jeff Tweedy

By Shaw Local News Network

Computer area at Sterling Public Library, from an undated file photo. (Alex T)

STERLING — Actor Nick Offerman, best known as Ron Swanson from the NBC series “Parks & Recreation,” and Jeff Tweedy, Grammy-winning musician from the rock band Wilco, will take part in a Zoom presentation through Illinois Libraries Present via the Sterling Public Library.

The Zoom conversation will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 27. Links to register for the program can be found at www.sterlingpubliclibrary.org.

Offerman will be discussing his new book, “Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside. Offerman is originally from Minooka and Tweedy is from Belleville.

