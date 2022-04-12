Sterling Library to present Zoom evening with Nick Offerman and Jeff Tweedy

STERLING — Actor Nick Offerman, best known as Ron Swanson from the NBC series “Parks & Recreation,” and Jeff Tweedy, Grammy-winning musician from the rock band Wilco, will take part in a Zoom presentation through Illinois Libraries Present via the Sterling Public Library.

The Zoom conversation will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 27. Links to register for the program can be found at www.sterlingpubliclibrary.org.

Offerman will be discussing his new book, “Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside. Offerman is originally from Minooka and Tweedy is from Belleville.