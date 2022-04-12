Rock Falls man charged with home invasion, rape

STERLING – A Rock Falls man is free after posting $10,000 of a $100,000 bond in a case accusing him of breaking into a home and raping an occupant.
Daniel J. Yanes, 44, turned himself in to Sterling police around 3:30 p.m. Monday, and was arrested by Illinois State Police, the ISP and Sterling police said in separate news releases.
Yanes is charged with home invasion, which carries 6 to 30 years in prison, and criminal sexual assault, which carries 4 to 15 years.
The ISP Division of Criminal Investigation, Zone 2, began its investigation in February, and the Whiteside County State’s Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant Monday, the ISP release said.
No further details were provided.
Yanes also is required to register as a violent offender against youth. He was convicted 10 years ago in Whiteside County of battery causing bodily harm against a 17-year-old, a misdemeanor for which he was sentenced to 6 months conditional discharge, ISP and Whiteside County Court records show.