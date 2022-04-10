Shutter to Think: Winter’s got nothing on this bitter spring

Sterling soccer fans bundle against another cold and breezy day Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in a match against Alleman. Spring sports fans and athletes have been shut out so far with an abundance of rain outs and less than favorable weather conditions. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

There’s an old adage that goes something like: “There’s no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothing.”

For the most part, these Sterling soccer fans seemed to be dressed appropriately for the conditions on this March 29 match between Sterling and Alleman. Better prepared, in fact, than your humble photographer.

Picture it, the sun lights up that deep blue spring sky, the temperature a near perfect 72 and you’re following that back-n-forth contest on the diamond, field or course. It’s hard to beat when it comes to spring sports in the Sauk Valley.

Except that we’ve received none of it. Almost.

The first game I shot this year was Newman vs. Polo softball, way back on March 15, and it was near ideal conditions. But since then? If the rain hadn’t nixed the contest, then the cold had me muttering one expletive after another.

Plus, spring cold is different than winter cold. How? I don’t know — you can just feel it. Maybe the dew point is higher, maybe I’m just too stubborn in my choice of outerwear.

I’ll consult a meteorologist and see you when it’s 72.

— Alex T. Paschal, follow me on Instagram @svmphotogs or message me apaschal@shawmedia.com